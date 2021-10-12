CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

EU Coordinator of Nuclear Talks to Visit Iran -Iranian Foreign Ministry

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) - The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, will visit Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as a date is still to be set to relaunch the stalled negotiations. "(Mora's) trip will take place on Thursday. It...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russia hosts Taliban for talks after warning against IS threat

Russia hosts the Taliban for talks in Moscow on Wednesday, seeking to assert its influence on Central Asia and push for action against Islamic State fighters which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan. The talks, which draw officials from 10 countries including China and Pakistan, are one of the Taliban's most significant international meetings since seizing power in mid-August. They come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to spread discord in former Soviet republics flanking Russia. Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is set to address the gathering.
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Iran-EU Brussels meeting on nuclear deal to start Thursday

Iranian and European Union diplomats will meet on Thursday in Brussels to discuss how to break a monthslong deadlock with the U.S. over how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian gave the date at a parliamentary briefing on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing lawmaker Ahmad Alirezabeygi, who didn’t give any further details. The meeting in the Belgian capital follows a visit by top EU envoy Enrique Mora to Tehran on Thursday.
ECONOMY
AFP

EU diplomatic chief 'ready' to meet Iran on nuclear deal

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said Friday he was "ready" to meet Iranian leaders in Brussels as part of efforts to revive the faltering 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Tehran it was time to fully return to the negotiating table. Wrapping up a trip to Washington, Borrell also brushed aside the notion of a "Plan B," or a possible military option as suggested this week by the United States and Israel, should Tehran fail to rejoin the accord aimed at keeping it from developing nuclear weapons. "I know that the Iranians want to have some kind of previous talks with me as coordinator and with some members of the board of the JCPOA," Borrell told reporters, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the deal is formally known. "I'm ready, I'm ready to do that," said Borrell. "But time is pressing."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Europeans raise pressure on Iran over nuclear deal before EU visit

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A pending visit to Tehran by the European Union coordinator for talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal cannot be deemed "business as usual" given escalating Iranian nuclear activities and the stalling of negotiations since June, European diplomats said. Enrique Mora, the EU's political director,...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

EU Envoy On Nuclear Talks Meets Iran Deputy Minister In Tehran

The EU envoy charged with coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, met Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri in Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian ministry said. The talks come a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of "other options" if diplomacy fails, as...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
jwnenergy.com

Nuclear negotiators close in on date to restart Iran talks

A top European official is expected to fly to Tehran as soon as this week to seek an agreement to restart nuclear talks between Iran and world powers after months of delays, officials with knowledge of the meetings said. Any pick-up of negotiations, aimed at reining in the Islamic Republic’s...
WORLD
Axios

Israeli foreign minister heads to D.C. to coordinate on Iran

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will travel to Washington next week for talks with senior Biden administration officials on Iran, Lapid’s office said. Lapid is expected to meet with Secretary of State Tony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Vice President Kamala Harris between Oct. 12-14. Why it matters:...
POTUS
Reuters

Iran's foreign minister says nuclear talks to resume soon -Ifax

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Talks on reviving Iran's nuclear deal will resume soon in Vienna, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying on Wednesday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. Interfax news agency reported Amirabdollahian as saying Tehran had received "signals" that...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

U.S. will not join Russia's Afghanistan talks this week -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not join international talks on Afghanistan organized by Russia this week due to logistical reasons, but is open to participating in the future, the State Department said on Monday. Moscow is hosting talks on Wednesday with officials from the Taliban, China and Pakistan, Russian...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Iran Nuclear Deal#Eu#Reuters#Iranian
UPI News

Russia closes diplomatic mission to NATO over spying accusations

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Monday that it's closing its military liaison mission to NATO and recalled staffers to Moscow, in retaliation to the alliance expelling several Russians last week and accusing them of espionage. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov made the announcement during a news conference...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Dubai
US News and World Report

Kremlin Says Putin-Biden Meeting This Year Is Possible

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday said a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden before the end of the year was a realistic possibility, as Moscow-Washington relations languish at post-Cold War lows. "In one form or another (a meeting) is quite realistic," Kremlin...
POLITICS
The Independent

'He lied': Iraqis still blame Powell for role in Iraq war

For many Iraqis the name Colin Powell conjures up one image: the man who as U.S. secretary of state went before the U.N. Security Council in 2003 to make the case for war against their country.Word of his death Monday at age 84 dredged up feelings of anger in Iraq toward the former general and diplomat, one of several Bush administration officials whom they hold responsible for a disastrous U.S.-led invasion that led to decades of death, chaos and violence in Iraq.His U.N. testimony was a key part of events that they say had a heavy cost for...
WORLD
The Independent

Swedish FM visits Israel to mend ties after diplomatic rift

Sweden s foreign minister visited Israel on Monday in an effort to mend ties after years in which the two countries have been at odds over the conflict with the Palestinians Sweden's Social Democratic-led government recognized Palestinian statehood in 2014, making it the first large European country to do so since the end of the Cold War. Its former foreign minister’s comments in support of the Palestinians drew angry responses from Israeli officials.Ann Linde tweeted that her visit — the first by a Swedish foreign minister in a decade — marks a “new beginning.”Linde began her trip with a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy