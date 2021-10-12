CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Department of Education will release K-12 school report cards Thursday, minus the grades

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Education said it plans to release state report cards Thursday, but don’t expect them to contain grades or ratings. Students spent portions of last school year at home due to the pandemic, and many have fallen behind academically. The U.S. Department of Education required states administer standardized tests last spring to illuminate where kids needed extra help. But the federal government also gave states permission to not penalize schools with poor test results or low attendance on testing days.

