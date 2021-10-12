Ohio Department of Education will release K-12 school report cards Thursday, minus the grades

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- First responders no longer have to wait for individuals to commit a crime before they can offer them treatment at the new Cuyahoga County Diversion Center. Cuyahoga County is opening up the program, which had previously been reserved for people exhibiting signs of mental illness or addiction who were accused of committing non-violent, low-level crimes. Cleveland, however, still requires a prosecutor to sign off before police can bring someone to the center. We’re talking about the dichotomy on This Week in the CLE.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO