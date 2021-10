At the halfway mark of the 2021 season, the only thing that can stop the Tennessee Volunteers from this point out is the Tennessee Volunteers. Or at least in theory. Tennessee is one of just six SEC teams that still control their own conference destiny. Essentially, a team that controls its own destiny does not need extra help from around the league. So, for example, Tennessee will finish first in the SEC if the team can win their remaining games.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO