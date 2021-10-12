CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

LISTEN: Should Cowboys Bench Tyler Biadasz for Connor McGovern?

By Jeremy Brener
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 7 days ago

It's hard to pinpoint a weakness for the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys.

After narrowly losing their season opener, the Cowboys have been on a roll and their offense has been one of the best units in the league.

However, there is always room for improvement, specifically on the interior offensive line and struggling second-year lineman Tyler Biadasz. The center is ranked 30th out of 35 eligible centers in Pro Football Focus' grades with a 54.8.

Despite being 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Biadasz often fails to maintain a strong base and gets shoved by defensive line into quarterback Dak Prescott's lap. And in last Sunday's blowout win of the New York Giants, his shotgun snaps were inconsistent. On a line oozing Pro Bowl talent, Biadasz is clearly the weak link.

If Biadasz doesn't improve, the team could turn to backup lineman Connor McGovern.

McGovern started the first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Zack Martin landed on the COVID-19 list, but has only been used sparingly since. He played well against the Bucs and would likely start on a good number of offensive lines in the league with less depth than the Cowboys.

La'el Collins Returns to Cowboys as Suspension Lifted

La'el Collins - assuming he can stay eligible - is healthy and talented and ready to help the 5-1 Cowboys.

2 hours ago

Cowboys O-Lineman Claimed by Ravens

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

2 hours ago

“I’ll be fine,” Dak Prescott says, noting that the boot he is wearing “is a precaution.''

5 hours ago

Last week, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that McGovern has been taking reps at center during practice with satisfying results.

Our Mike Fisher notes, however, that in practice, McGovern's shotgun-snapping has been subpar. So the "needs reps'' part of the quote from coach Mike McCarthy is the key one.

Whether the Cowboys pull the trigger and make a change at center has yet to be seen, but the idea isn't too far-fetched and it could turn a great offense into an excellent one.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer listener's Twitter questions and discuss when McGovern will start at center and who the Cowboys should invest more into between CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Aren’t Happy With Tony Romo On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t very happy with Tony Romo on Sunday afternoon. Romo, who starred for the Cowboys before retiring from football, is on the call of Sunday afternoon’s game between Dallas and New England. Throughout the season, Romo has been hyping up offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, claiming he’ll be...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith New Salary With Packers: $770,000

After the surprising news that linebacker Jaylon Smith would be cut, questions began to swirl as to why the Dallas Cowboys would part ways with one of its once-promising future stars. We now have one answer: Early Thursday morning, Smith finalized his new deal - a one-year contract - with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

Kellen Moore Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Him

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz were at Gillette Stadium this past Sunday to cover the Dallas Cowboys‘ matchup against the New England Patriots. During CBS’ broadcast, Romo made an interesting comment about Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Romo, who was teammates with Moore for two seasons, believes the Cowboys’ offensive...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys Bench#Pro Football Focus#The New York Giants#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#Cowboys O Lineman Claimed#Nfl Free Agency
CowboyMaven

Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets MRI Result

FRISCO - A limping Dak Prescott got positive results on the MRI on his right OK calf, a source told CowboysSI.com in the noon hour Monday. The exam shows it to be a “calf strain” that Dallas believes is a mild one. OK to play after this week’s bye, as...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cbslocal.com

NFL Films Microphones Catch CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys Celebrating Win Over Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may not be THE PATRIOTS anymore, but winning in Foxboro still inspires a certain feeling for visitors. That much was clear in the clip shared by NFL Films, teasing Tuesday night’s episode of “Inside The NFL” on Paramount+. The short clip showed CeeDee Lamb, fresh off catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime, speaking to the fans.
NFL
CowboyMaven

'Concerned'? Jimmy Reviews Dak

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are off to a 3-1 start, and the electric and efficient performance of quarterback Dak Prescott is the pivotal reason why. And Jimmy Johnson has taken notice. Some of this is about the numbers. Through four games, Prescott is completing 75 percent of his passes...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Lamb Love: CeeDee's Message to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb was on the receiving end of a series of gigantic plays on Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots, including the 35-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in overtime to seal the 35-29 win. But near the end of the game and after...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Starter Arrested for DWI

The report notes that Kazee failed a field sobriety test and was detained. His DWI charge is a Class B misdemeanor for a first offense. Kazee posted a $2,500 bond on Tuesday and was released jail at 12:34 p.m. Kazee, a 2021 free agent signee via the Atlanta Falcons, has...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Dak Prescott Reveals Trevon Diggs' 'Secret Desire' with Cowboys

FRISCO - Cornerback Trevon Diggs says he doesn't believe in 50-50 balls, Illustrated by his historic start to the 2021 season that has put him in the running for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The second-year corner is the first player Cowboys history to record five interceptions through four...
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy