Education

Nominations Open for Prestigious STEM Teaching Award

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 10 days ago

Know a great elementary school STEM teacher?

parkcities.bubblelife.com

University of Arkansas

Nominations Open for Annual Hoyt Purvis Award

The Graduate School and International Education is seeking nominations for the annual Hoyt Purvis Award for Service in International Education. The award recognizes members of the U of A community for their outstanding service to the field of international education and their commitment to promoting mutual understanding between people of all nations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
oklahoman.com

Two FFA chapters awarded STEM grant

Two Oklahoma FFA chapters will receive a grant from Devon Energy to enhance their science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. The Guthrie and Coyle FFA chapters will buy an egg incubator and hatcher to generate more excitement for hands-on learning. Students will monitor eggs daily, then take care of the birds — including chickens and game fowl — when they hatch.
GUTHRIE, OK
monmouthcollege.edu

Hatch Award for Teaching

MONMOUTH, Ill. – A Monmouth College professor who shines not only in the classroom but also in the work she does mentoring her students has been named this year’s recipient of the College’s prestigious Hatch Award for Distinguished Teaching. Moore came to Monmouth after completing doctoral work at Stanford University....
MONMOUTH, IL
Bellefontaine Examiner

BHS senior earns prestigious academic award

Bellefontaine High School senior Samuel Moreland has earned the Rural/Small Town Recognition Program Scholar award. This College Board National Recognition Program grants underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications. The grant also helps students stand out during the admissions process. Samuel earned the...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Elementary School
kisswtlz.com

Deadline for A.H. Nickless STEM Award Approaching

Registration for the ninth annual A.H. Nickless Innovation Award will close October 29 at 4:00 p.m. With a goal of inspiring passion for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), the competition is open to high school students in Bay, Midland, Saginaw and Tuscola counties and awards up to $77,500 per year in scholarships to students ages 13 – 18 and STEM grants to schools. Student teams are challenged to think innovatively and develop solutions to problems impacting the world.
SAGINAW, MI
Birmingham Star

DOT School of Design honoured with Prestigious Awards

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): DOT School of Design, Chennai, India is one of the prominentThe institute recently launched a redesigned website with a fresh look and added features. The website was revamped with the goal of providing adequate information to students aspiring to make a mark in the field of design.
EDUCATION
Inside Indiana Business

IU Northwest Awarded STEM Grant

GARY - The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a $5 million grant to Indiana University Northwest to boost the number of students in the region graduating with bachelor's degrees in STEM fields. The five-year grant will focus on Hispanic and low-income students. The grant comes from the DOE's Hispanic...
GARY, IN
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
stonybrook.edu

AMS Professor Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award

The College of Engineering and Applied Sciences is proud to announce that Zhenhua Liu, in the Department of Applied Mathematics and Statistics , has received the prestigious National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Early CAREER Research award. Professor Liu will receive a total of $533K to develop his project, “An adaptive framework to accelerate real-time workloads in heterogeneous and reconfigurable environments.”
COLLEGES
MyChesCo

Nominations Open for the Inaugural Conscious Leadership Award

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The C3 (Corporate Consciousness Co-op) community on LinkedIn is calling for nominations from professionals in corporations, startups, non-profit organizations, academia and local, state and national government for a conscious leader who exemplifies leadership that inspires cooperation, conscious co-creation, innovation, and progress toward a better world. Nominations opened September 27th and will remain open until October 18th.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
nevadabusiness.com

The Smith Center and the Rogers Foundation Open Nominations For Seventh-Annual Heart of Education Awards

LAS VEGAS – In an ongoing effort to promote recruitment and retention of exceptional public school teachers, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and The Rogers Foundation announced today that nominations are now open for the 7th-annual Heart of Education Awards, honoring outstanding educators in Clark County School District (CCSD). Community members are encouraged to nominate teachers through Jan. 14, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
gmu.edu

Mason alum Alexander Kruszewski chosen for prestigious teaching fellowship

After Alexander Kruszewski graduated from George Mason University in 2017 with his degrees in physics and English, he stayed in the Northern Virginia area to work in community organizing and youth empowerment. He also taught robotics and worked as a curriculum developer. But it was substitute teaching in Northern Virginia...
FAIRFAX, VA
DFW Community News

Texas Women’s Foundation Announces Leadership Forum and Awards Celebration Nominations Open

Texas Women’s Foundation is Transforming Texas for Women and Girls, empowering them to build stronger, more equitable communities. One of the world’s largest women’s foundations, the Foundation raises funding from a broad base of donors, including individuals, foundations and corporations. These resources support more than $7 million in investments that advance economic security and leadership for Texas women and girls through groundbreaking research, advocacy, grants and programs. Since inception in 1985, the Foundation has invested $57 million in women and girls, including $43 million since 2011. The Foundation’s statewide research on issues affecting women and girls provides decision-makers and lawmakers with critical data to inform policies, practices and programs in the state. Its advocacy, grantmaking and innovative programs support solutions that help Texas women and girls thrive. In addition, Texas Women’s Foundation is an acknowledged leader and advocate in the gender lens investing movement and has deployed 100 percent of its assets – endowments, operating investments and donor-advised funds – in a gendered impact portfolio that yields strong financial returns and social benefits to women and girls. For more information, visit www.txwf.org, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram or donate now.
CHARITIES
Twice

Women In Consumer Technology Opens Call For Nominations For Its Annual Legacy Awards

Women in Consumer Technology (WiCT), an organization that promotes the advancement of women in the consumer technology industry, has announced its call for nominations for the 2022 Legacy Awards. The annual awards program honors remarkable women who are changing the landscape of the consumer technology industry through their leadership across...
BUSINESS
Sweetwater Reporter

Hurlbut Selected for Prestigious Radiation Industry Award

Charles (Chuck) Hurlbut, General Manager of the Eljen Technology Division of Ludlum Measurements, Inc., has been selected for the prestigious Glenn F. Knoll Radiation Instrumentation Outstanding Achievement Award from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Nuclear & Plasma Sciences Society, which is made up of over 100,000 scientists and engineers. This award is given to an individual in recognition of outstanding and enduring contributions to the field of radiation instrumentation.
INDUSTRY
News Enterprise

Department of Defense awards HCS $750,000 for STEM education

The U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity awarded a $750,000 grant to Hardin County Schools. The purpose of the grant is to provide college and career-ready resources necessary to expand STEM programming. HCS staff members met for dinner at the Early College and Career Center where the grant was announced.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
tntech.edu

Nominations Open for Awards to Honor Women’s Leadership and Equality at Tech!

Tech’s Commission on the Status of Women invites you to submit your nominations by Monday, November 22 for the following two awards:. This award celebrates Piepmeier’s legacy of fierce feminism by recognizing an exceptional Tennessee Tech student whose research, activism and/or outreach advances gender equity. It acknowledges a student who shows a passion for learning, goes the extra mile to assist others, and contributes significantly to campus and/or the local community. Nominate here.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

