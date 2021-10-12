Canton woman facing first degree murder charges; bond set at $1 million

LEWISTOWN — Joslynn M. Graham, 23, made her first appearance in Fulton County Court Tuesday afternoon before Judge Tom Ewing following her arrest early Saturday morning. Graham is charged with first degree murder after the death of a 5-month old infant later identified by the Fulton County Coroner, Steve Hines, as Emery Lyons. Upon being processed at the Canton Police Department, Graham was transported to the Fulton County Sheriff's Department where she is being held.