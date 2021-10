WEST MIFFLIN — Hollidaysburg sprinted out to a 23-7 lead and controlled the first half on both sides of the ball. West Mifflin turned the momentum in the second half though and was trailing by only six points with less than a minute in the game, but Tiger defensive lineman Sebastian Ross returned a fumble 10 yards on the final play of the game for a touchdown to seal the 32-20 win at West Mifflin.

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO