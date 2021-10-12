2021 MN Broadband Day One: Update on the American Rescue Plan Act’s Capital Projects Fund

A timely and practical presentation on federal funding from Diane Wells at the Office of Broadband Development…. Melinda, per year, there are more like 100K+ just on that one trail. On the numerous trails throughout SE MN, the numbers would be more in the range you see in NW. Thank you for stressing this so it will be duly noted. It’s often the small communities that are working so hard to address this, and it can be a daunting task.