CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

2021 MN Broadband Day One: Update on the American Rescue Plan Act’s Capital Projects Fund

By Ann Treacy
blandinonbroadband.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA timely and practical presentation on federal funding from Diane Wells at the Office of Broadband Development…. Melinda, per year, there are more like 100K+ just on that one trail. On the numerous trails throughout SE MN, the numbers would be more in the range you see in NW. Thank you for stressing this so it will be duly noted. It’s often the small communities that are working so hard to address this, and it can be a daunting task.

blandinonbroadband.org

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Governor Reynolds announced that $200 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding is now available for grants offered through the Office of the Chief Information Officer to improve broadband access statewide

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the new grant program allows communications service providers, including telecommunication companies and local governments, to apply for up to 60% of their broadband project costs in eligible areas of the state. Officials say that communications service providers are encouraged to apply for...
DAVENPORT, IA
1011now.com

Nebraska nonprofits call for fair share of American Rescue Plan Act dollars

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 20 nonprofits testified Tuesday in front of Nebraska lawmakers making a care for a big piece of the American Rescue Plan Act. “We want nonprofits to be treated with parity as with the funds that go to businesses,” said Anne Hindery, CEO, Nonprofit Association of the Midlands. “Nonprofits for the past 18 months plus have really been on the frontlines working with childcare, homeless, food pantries, and whatnot.”
NEBRASKA STATE
blandinonbroadband.org

2021 MN Broadband Day One: What? Regional Gatherings Report Out: What are our greatest opportunities for improving broadband access and adoption in rural Minnesota?

What? Regional Gatherings Report Out: What are our greatest opportunities for improving broadband access and adoption in rural Minnesota?. Rural leaders from all corners of Minnesota will offer snapshots of their region’s broadband successes and opportunities, drawing on input heard at eight regional broadband gatherings held across the state in September and October.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
blandinonbroadband.org

2021 MN Broadband Day Two: Getting it Done: Advocacy and Action

2021 MN Broadband Day Two: Getting it Done: Advocacy and Action. A series of fast-moving presentations about efforts across Minnesota to improve access and adoption and advocate for broadband investment. Presentation and Discussion. Moderated by Bernadine Joselyn, Blandin Foundation. Ry Marcattilio-McCracken, Senior Researcher, Community Broadband Networks initiative, Institute for Local...
MINNESOTA STATE
candgnews.com

West Bloomfield considers uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Part of the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law earlier this year included billions of dollars in aid for state and local governments. West Bloomfield’s share of that money is approximately $5.8 million, and according to Township Clerk Debbie Binder, $2,903,995.50 of that was received in June, with the second tranche expected to come around the same time next year.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12 01 23#Office#The University Of Texas
bluebonnetnews.com

My 5 Cents: Senate passes its plan for American Rescue Plan funds

On October 13, 1845, voters in Texas overwhelmingly approved an ordinance to accept annexation into the United States by a vote of 4,245 to 257. They also adopted the state’s first constitution. Here are five things happening around your state:. Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery wins Governor’s volunteerism award. The Governor’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Federal American Rescue Plan funds under discussion in region

TRAVERSE CITY — An influx of $18.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds is coming to Grand Traverse County and ideas are needed for how the money can best be spent. A study session is tentatively set for Oct. 27 for the county commission to talk about the process of spending the funds. That plan will include creating a mechanism for county residents, agencies, organizations and more to submit suggestions for what is needed, said county Administrator Nate Alger.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
chautauquatoday.com

JPS Invites Community Input on American Rescue Plan Funding

Jamestown Public Schools is inviting community input on how the district should use federal funding it has been allocated from the American Rescue Plan to have the greatest impact on students and their education. These funds must be spent on certain high priority areas addressing learning loss or student support services needed to support and sustain the benefits of full-time in-person instruction after the COVID-19 pandemic, including ensuring a safe return to in-person instruction, maximizing student learning, educational technology, social, emotional, mental health and academic needs, summer, after school and extended learning, and early childhood education. District residents can complete the survey online, with a deadline of November 1st.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
INFORUM

Letter: American Rescue Plan funds should address future pandemic problems

A recent editorial in The Forum advised that North Dakota should invest the $700 million received from the American Rescue Act wisely. The editorial highlighted a number of projects in which the state might invest federal monies such as soybean crushing plants, carbon capture projects and hydrogen production. These projects sound very important and likely will have major impacts on the economic future of our state. Unfortunately, none of the projects mentioned in the editorial have anything to do with mitigating the impacts of future pandemics or the damage inflicted from the current pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Caledonian Record-News

St. J Forming ‘American Rescue Plan’ Funding Committee

The Town of St. Johnsbury is forming a committee to help decide how to spend $2,139,413.68 in federal American Rescue Plan money. The committee so far includes Town Manager Chad Whitehead, Assistant Town Manager Joe Kasprzak, Finance Officer Lesley Russ, select board members Daniel Kimbell and Frank Empsall, St. Johnsbury state representatives and local business owners Scott Beck and Scott Campbell, St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce Director Gillian Sewake, NEKCA Executive Director Jenna O’Farrell, Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium Executive Director Adam Kane and Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
easternshorepost.com

Onancock Council Approves Uses for American Rescue Plan Funds

The Onancock Town Council will continue discussing the town’s comprehensive plan update at its next meeting, after some members at the Sept. 27 meeting said they want to hear more from their colleagues before approving the plan. Mayor Fletcher Fosque encouraged council members to submit questions about the plan to...
ONANCOCK, VA
foxsanantonio.com

Texas nursing homes ask the state for $400 million from American Rescue Plan Act

Texas nursing homes are asking the state for $400 million in federal coronavirus relief to address a staffing crisis. A recent survey by the Texas Health Care Association and LeadingAge Texas revealed nursing homes and assisted living communities experienced a 12% decline in employment since the start of the pandemic.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Ellis County Summarizes Intended Uses for American Rescue Plan Act Funding

Ellis County Reviews Plans For $17 million in ARPA Funds. Ellis County, TX – On March 11th, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was signed into law, providing local governments across the nation with extensive grant funding to mitigate the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ellis County received $17,953,587.55 in ARPA funds in May, and it expects to receive $17,950,142 in May 2022.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
WCBD Count on 2

SC Dept. of Education to receive additional $56M in funding under American Rescue Plan Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education is set to receive additional federal funds to help schools address challenges faced by vulnerable student populations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say $56 million in extra funding was provided to the department under the American Rescue Plan Act to support the Individuals with […]
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy