Majority favor COVID vaccine, testing mandates in workplace; 36% say those who refuse should be fired or place on unpaid leave, new poll shows
A majority of Americans support COVID-19 vaccine mandates for companies with 100-plus employees, and two-thirds back vaccine requirements for health care workers, a new poll from Axios/Ipsos shows. The recent survey of more than 1,000 adults showed 60% favor vaccine mandates or regular testing for federal employees and at many...www.masslive.com
Comments / 242