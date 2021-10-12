CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Majority favor COVID vaccine, testing mandates in workplace; 36% say those who refuse should be fired or place on unpaid leave, new poll shows

By Benjamin Kail
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A majority of Americans support COVID-19 vaccine mandates for companies with 100-plus employees, and two-thirds back vaccine requirements for health care workers, a new poll from Axios/Ipsos shows. The recent survey of more than 1,000 adults showed 60% favor vaccine mandates or regular testing for federal employees and at many...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 242

Ross Petersen
7d ago

The majority is not for a vaccine mandate. The majority is for freedom of choice. The lying media continues to push an agenda

Reply(40)
254
Allyson PD
7d ago

I was thanked everyday all last year at work for being an essential worker. if I was ok to work since day one of this WITHOUT being tested weekly and only wearing a mask what is so different now? What there is a so called vaccine that even so you can still spread, catch and die from covid.

Reply(9)
106
John Ball
7d ago

Americans VS. Communists is coming soon. Thanks chi mo Joe, your division of this country is now complete and people are ready to go at each other!

Reply
60
