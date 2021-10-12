CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan legislator wears QAnon pin at Lansing election audit rally

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of three pins on Rep. Daire Rendon's pocket flap caught a reporter's eye at a Michigan rally by Donald Trump partisans seeking a 2020 election audit. The "Republican from Lake City wore a button to a rally outside the Capitol Tuesday that featured an American flag with a gold 'Q' on it, a letter that has become a symbol for a right-wing conspiracy theory movement," Craig Mauger posts at The Detroit News.

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Lake City, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daire Rendon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy