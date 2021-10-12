Michigan legislator wears QAnon pin at Lansing election audit rally
One of three pins on Rep. Daire Rendon's pocket flap caught a reporter's eye at a Michigan rally by Donald Trump partisans seeking a 2020 election audit. The "Republican from Lake City wore a button to a rally outside the Capitol Tuesday that featured an American flag with a gold 'Q' on it, a letter that has become a symbol for a right-wing conspiracy theory movement," Craig Mauger posts at The Detroit News.deadlinedetroit.com
