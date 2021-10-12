CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Rapper Tyga surrenders to LAPD after woman reports domestic violence in Hollywood Hills

By Erika Martin
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdAt6_0cPDuFwa00

Rapper Tyga turned himself in to Los Angeles police Tuesday morning after a woman filed a domestic violence report against him the day before, officials said.

The rapper, whose real name is Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, was released on $50,000 bail Tuesday afternoon after surrendering around 9 a.m. at the police station in Hollywood, according to booking records and Officer Jeff Lee, an L.A. police spokesperson.

The alleged attack took place around 7 a.m. Monday in the Hollywood Hills, on the 9100 block of Oriole Way. However, Stevenson was there when officers arrived, and police met the victim at a separate location to take a report, Lee said.

When the rapper surrendered Tuesday, he was booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence, LAPD said.

Investigators have not described the victim’s claims. People identified the woman as Stevenson’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, who posted video of her bruised face to her Instagram story Monday and said she’d been emotionally and physically abused.

“I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself,” she wrote in one caption.

Swanson started dating the rapper early this year, the magazine reported.

Inmate records showed he was scheduled to appear in court Feb. 8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Rapper Flavor Flav arrested in Nevada on suspicion of domestic battery

Rapper Flavor Flav was arrested earlier this month after an alleged domestic disturbance in Henderson, Nevada, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported about 11:40 p.m. Oct. 4 when the Henderson Police Department responded to a reported domestic disturbance, officials said in a statement sent to KTLA. The rapper, who’s name is William Jonathan Drayton […]
NEVADA STATE
Oxygen

Rapper Tyga Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges For Alleged Assault Of His Ex

A rapper who achieved notoriety for his ties to the extended Kardashian family is facing charges of abusing his most recent girlfriend. Tyga, the stage name of 31-year-old rapper Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, was booked by the Hollywood devision of the Los Angeles Police Department on felony domestic violence charges on Tuesday, according to a Tweet from the LAPD.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Ok Magazine

Tyga Turns Himself Into LAPD After Ex Camaryn Swanson Accuses Him Of Domestic Assault, Rapper Reportedly Faces A Felony Charge

After Tyga’s ex Camaryn Swanson took to social media to allege the rapper left her with a black eye after a brutal fight, reports are surfacing the 31-year-old has turned himself into the police. Article continues below advertisement. The California native voluntarily relinquished himself to authorities, reported TMZ, and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Camaryn Swanson leans on friends after accusing Tyga of domestic violence

Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson managed to laugh and smile with friends Wednesday, despite a disturbing shiner on her face that she claims is the result of abuse by the “SWISH” rapper. Photos show the 22-year-old trying to get over her recent ordeal by speaking with a girlfriend and cavorting in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyga
talentrecap.com

Tyga Stays Quiet After Arrest for Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Rapper Tyga turned himself in to the Hollywood Police station after abuse allegations were made by his ex-girlfriend. The 31-year-old, whose real name is Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, was booked for felony domestic violence on Tuesday morning. He was released just hours later after posting a $50,000 bail. Tyga Turns Himself...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Tyga’s Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson Shows Off Black Eye After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident, Rapper Refused To Talk To Cops

Tyga’s girlfriend Camaryn Swanson is showing off the bruises she claims the rapper gave her as his team tries to downplay the LAPD investigation into the matter. A report broke earlier today claiming Camaryn was accusing Tyga of domestic violence following an incident at his home. Article continues below advertisement.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tyga Arrested for Domestic Violence After Girlfriend Accuses Him of Assault

Rapper Tyga was Arrested for domestic violence on Tuesday morning, after his ex-girlfriend accused him of assault. According to PEOPLE, Tyga — whose real name is Michael Stevenson — was booked by the L.A.P.D. and then later released. The rapper was allegedly involved in an incident that took place earlier in the day. While the department had no comments for PEOPLE, the outlet noted that Tyga posted a $50,000 bail for release. He has a court date set for Feb. 8.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Hollywood Hills#Lapd
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mymmanews.com

Chuck Liddell files for divorce following arrest

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Chuck Liddell, has filed for divorce from wife Heidi Northcott just days after an altercation at the couple’s home led to “The Iceman” being taken into custody. TMZ was first to report that Liddell filed paperwork for “dissolution with minor children” at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday.
UFC
CBS New York

Trial Date Set For Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. appeared in a Manhattan courtroom Monday. The 53-year-old actor is accused of groping three women in separate incidents in 2018 and 2019. Two of the alleged incidents took place at Manhattan nightclubs. Details about the third have not been released. Prosecutors say they have more than a dozen women willing to testify about similar incidents in the past involving Gooding. A trial date has been set for Feb. 1, 2022.
MANHATTAN, NY
KTLA

KTLA

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy