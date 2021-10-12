Eat This Now: Pastries from Little Butter Bakery
Kelsey Earl has only been baking under the name Little Butter Bakery since April—and in the handful of months since, her work has become something of a local phenomenon. Earl isn’t new to hospitality. Prior to Little Butter Bakery, she worked for years as a server and bartender, and she briefly baked under the name Focaccia for Produce. It was the pandemic that bumped her out of her comfort zone, and she became convinced that this might just be the time to try something new.www.thepitchkc.com
Comments / 0