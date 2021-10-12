CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Eat This Now: Pastries from Little Butter Bakery

By April Fleming
thepitchkc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelsey Earl has only been baking under the name Little Butter Bakery since April—and in the handful of months since, her work has become something of a local phenomenon. Earl isn’t new to hospitality. Prior to Little Butter Bakery, she worked for years as a server and bartender, and she briefly baked under the name Focaccia for Produce. It was the pandemic that bumped her out of her comfort zone, and she became convinced that this might just be the time to try something new.

www.thepitchkc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastries#Green Chile#Pig#Food Drink#Little Butter Bakery#Big Mood Natural Wines#Blip Roasters#Foxtrot Studio
Daily Mail

Dumpster diver shows off $1,000 worth of bread, toilet paper, and olive oil she scavenged from Whole Foods trash in ONE NIGHT and none of it had expired

An American dumpster diver has called out her local Whole Foods for throwing away hundreds of dollars of unopened, unexpired products in a single night after she pulled countless packages of bread, olive oil, and even toilet paper from their trash. A TikToker who goes by Dumpster Diving Freegan posted...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
Thrillist

Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
EatThis

Trader Joe's Is Discontinuing These 4 Beloved Items

Shifting seasons inspire change in more ways than one! Though things come and go, Trader Joe's has been no stranger to the concept. The California-based grocery chain offers a plethora of options, but now multiple items are expected to leave the shelves, proving that all good things must eventually come to an end.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Shake Shack & Milk Bar Are Giving Away a Year of Free Food

Milk Bar and Shake Shack are joining forces. The popular cake creator and burger purveyor are rolling out new dessert offerings and celebrating the release with a major giveaway. Milk Bar and Shake Shack are giving away a year of freebies from both places for one lucky winner. The giveaway...
RESTAURANTS
northernvirginiamag.com

Casual Friday: The Swiss Bakery & Pastry Shop

Long story, but I’m the only living member of my immediate family who isn’t a Swiss citizen. My mother went to college in Leysin, leaving her with a lifelong mania for all things Alpine. She is the only person I know who regularly eats dishes like fondue and raclette alone. As a result, I grew up more familiar with vol au vent than Chicken à la King.
FOOD & DRINKS
BHG

Sweet Potato Pie Recipes You'll Crave Even When It's Not Thanksgiving

We all know pumpkin pie is a holiday dessert favorite, but we're here to brag on the amazing sweet potato pie. The sweet orange spuds are available most of the year. Come fall, you'll want to grab a few extra pounds from the store to create one of these delicious sweet potato pie recipes. We've got old-fashioned sweet potato pies as well as innovative takes featuring sweet toppings (yes, there are marshmallows ahead!), nuts, and even a pumpkin-sweet potato mashup.
RECIPES
ABC News

How to make 2 easy and healthy, seasonal breakfast without added sugar

Skip the sneakily high in sugar morning meal and swap it out for something nutritious and tasty. Dr. Daryl Gioffre, celebrity nutritionist and "Get Off Your Sugar" author, joined "GMA" to demonstrate how to make two tasty, healthy breakfast options. Check out the dishes below. Grain-free granola. Serves: 6. Ingredients.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy