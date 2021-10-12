CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Friday marks tax deadline to qualify for California stimulus checks

By Tracy Bloom
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCqVo_0cPDu9jT00

The deadline for Californians to submit their 2020 tax return and be considered for a Golden State Stimulus check is quickly approaching.

This Friday marks the last day most Californians can turn in their taxes and still be eligible for a payment of up to $1,100, according to the state’s Franchise Tax Board.

That’s because the payments are primarily based off of last year’s taxes, with one of the main qualifications being that the resident reported earnings between $1 and $75,000 (adjusted gross income and wages) last year.

California issues more Golden State Stimulus checks, including 1st by mail

( Oct. 15 is also the IRS’s deadline for people who previously asked for an extension on their 2020 tax returns.)

Other stipulations include a valid Social Security Number (SSN) or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), and that the taxpayer can’t be claimed by anyone else as a dependent.

The Franchise Tax Board notes that Californians who apply for an ITIN by Oct. 15 will have an additional four months to file their state income taxes and still possibly be eligible for a Golden State Stimulus payment.

California stimulus checks will start going out by mail soon; here’s when you could get yours

Under the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) program, eligible Californians will receive a payment of $600, and an extra $500 if they claimed at least one dependent on their 2020 taxes, bringing the total maximum amount to $1,100.

Some recipients of the first Golden State Stimulus (GSS I) payment earlier this year may also qualify for an additional payment of $500 if they previously claimed a dependent.

California has an online resource which helps residents determine whether they are eligible and how much they could qualify for under the program.

California stimulus checks start going out: How to check if you qualify and for what amount

The third round of payments was issued last week and it included the first batch of paper checks to be sent out by mail.

So far, California has distributed more than 3.3 million Golden State Stimulus II payments, with a total valuation of more than $2.3 billion, officials said.

More information about the Golden Stimulus II program can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Inland Empire sees highest inflation rate in the country

Prices are going up across the country, but inflation is particularly high in the Inland Empire. The region saw a consumer price index of 6.8% last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Christina Pascucci reports reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 19, 2021.
BUSINESS
KTLA

Newsom expands drought emergency proclamation to include all SoCal counties

With California’s water situation rapidly deteriorating following another dry winter, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday afternoon announced a revised drought Proclamation of Emergency that affects all of the Southland. The proclamation extends the current statewide emergency to all Southern California counties — including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura — and San Francisco […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Officials hold hearing on Orange County oil spill

A congressional field hearing is being held in Irvine Monday to discuss the effects of a massive oil leak off the Orange County coast earlier this month. U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, Alan Lowenthal and Mike Levin are attending the hearing, which began at 9 a.m. The hearing comes two days after investigators from the U.S. […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
KTLA

Parents keep kids home from school to protest California COVID vaccine mandate

Across California, some parents kept their children home from school and gathered Monday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students. Flyers circulating online called for “sit outs” and “walkouts” to demonstrate against California’s first-in-the-nation mandate, which will require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to go to school in person once vaccines […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg warns shipping delays, supply chain crisis to continue into 2022 amid gridlock at ports

The holidays are fast approaching but ongoing problems at the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles are causing major shipping delays and that could make gift-giving this holiday season a nightmare. Cargo worth billions of dollars are moved through the ports each year, and port workers are currently unloading and loading cargo all around […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

99% of LAUSD teachers meet COVID vaccine requirements

Faced with getting a COVID-19 vaccine or losing their jobs, thousands of hesitant Los Angeles school-district employees opted for a last-minute jab, allowing them to access schools and offices on Monday and resulting in 99% compliance among classroom teachers and 97% of all employees. The high compliance rate — which includes those with an approved […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Californians#Golden State Stimulus#Social Security Number#The Franchise Tax Board#Itin
KTLA

Amazon accused by House committee of misleading Congress, is given deadline to ‘correct the record’

House lawmakers are threatening to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, saying the tech giant has a “final chance” to correct its executives’ previous testimony on its competition practices. The lawmakers sent a letter Monday to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy saying they were giving the company until Nov. 1 to “correct the record” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

U.S. investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600K diesel Ram trucks

U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power. The probe covers Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday […]
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
IRS
KTLA

Long Beach city officials considering sanctioned homeless encampments

Long Beach officials are looking at the possibility of creating sanctioned homeless encampments in the city. The Homeless Services Advisory Committee recently started looking into the possibility, and a report was requested by and given to officials. Other West Coast cities like Seattle, San Francisco and Portland have sanctioned homeless encampments in place, and officials […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

DOJ asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts. The administration also took the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this term, which already […]
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

U.S. expected to OK mixing and matching of COVID booster shots

Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses this week in an effort to provide flexibility as the campaign for extra shots expands. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots and follows […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

KTLA

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy