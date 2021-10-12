Friday marks tax deadline to qualify for California stimulus checks

The deadline for Californians to submit their 2020 tax return and be considered for a Golden State Stimulus check is quickly approaching.

This Friday marks the last day most Californians can turn in their taxes and still be eligible for a payment of up to $1,100, according to the state’s Franchise Tax Board.

That’s because the payments are primarily based off of last year’s taxes, with one of the main qualifications being that the resident reported earnings between $1 and $75,000 (adjusted gross income and wages) last year.

( Oct. 15 is also the IRS’s deadline for people who previously asked for an extension on their 2020 tax returns.)

Other stipulations include a valid Social Security Number (SSN) or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), and that the taxpayer can’t be claimed by anyone else as a dependent.

The Franchise Tax Board notes that Californians who apply for an ITIN by Oct. 15 will have an additional four months to file their state income taxes and still possibly be eligible for a Golden State Stimulus payment.

Under the Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) program, eligible Californians will receive a payment of $600, and an extra $500 if they claimed at least one dependent on their 2020 taxes, bringing the total maximum amount to $1,100.

Some recipients of the first Golden State Stimulus (GSS I) payment earlier this year may also qualify for an additional payment of $500 if they previously claimed a dependent.

California has an online resource which helps residents determine whether they are eligible and how much they could qualify for under the program.

The third round of payments was issued last week and it included the first batch of paper checks to be sent out by mail.

So far, California has distributed more than 3.3 million Golden State Stimulus II payments, with a total valuation of more than $2.3 billion, officials said.

More information about the Golden Stimulus II program can be found here .

