Free Booster and Third Shots at Seawright’s Office

ourtownny.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime civic activist and retired Hunter College High School science teacher Helene Goldfarb recently celebrated her 92nd birthday with a shot in the arm - courtesy of Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright. The Pfizer booster and the Moderna third shot are offered free to eligible recipients on select days in October at Seawright’s storefront district office on York Avenue. More than 150 individuals have already received their shots offered in partnership with Drug Mart Pharmacy.

www.ourtownny.com

