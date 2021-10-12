CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team investigation under scrutiny after Gruden resignation

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team's investigation into a hostile workplace culture is under scrutiny after Jon Gruden's resignation. FOX 5's Katie Barlow explains why.

