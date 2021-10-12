CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racing Master: NetEase’s ultra-realistic racing game enters beta test; Here’s how to download and play

By Asif Zubayer Palak
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetEase, in collaboration with Codemasters, is offering players the ultimate immersive racing experience with a cutting-edge physics engine with Racing Master as the game enters beta testing in North America, after the initial announcement back in March. Go through the step-by-step guide to know how to download, install and play Racing Master beta version in any country.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beta Test#Race#Downloads#Mobile Game#Codemasters#Racing Master#Koenigsegg#Unreal Engine 4#Ios#Obb#Apkpure
