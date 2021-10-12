CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man stabs, kills another man because he 'ruined his day,' police say

Fox5 KVVU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after another man stabbed him 23 times at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday night because "he ruined his day," according to police. Police arrived at an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road on Saturday around 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Kevin Gomez Vasquez lying on the sidewalk with stab wounds. Vasquez was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

