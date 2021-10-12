UVM Health Network Releases Strategic Plan to Reduce Wait Times

City of Burlington – Office of Community and Economic Development149 Church StreetBurlington, Vermont 05401802-865-7000On or about October 21st, 2021 the City of Burlington will submit a request to HUD for the release of Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME) funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act, as amended, to undertake a project known as Rose Street Artists Co-Op Rehabilitation for the purpose of rehabilitation in a residential apartment building, including roof replacement, interior rehabilitation, window replacement, and improvements to rental units, with $275,000 in HOME funds and an additional $55,000 in other funds, located at 78 Rose Street, Burlington, VT 05401.The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project online https://www.hudexchange.info/programs/environmental-review/environmental-review-records/?filter_status=PT%2CPN&filter_state=VT&filter_city=BURLINGTON&program=ERR&group=.PUBLIC COMMENTSAny individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the CEDO offices, located on the third floor of 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT, via email to hobrien@burlingtonvt.gov, or via phone at 802-865-7000. All comments received by October 20th, 2021 will be considered by the City of Burlington prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATIONThe City of Burlington certifies to HUD that Miro Weinberger in his capacity as Mayor of Burlington consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Burlington to use Program funds.OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO