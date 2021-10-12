CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVM Health Network Releases Strategic Plan to Reduce Wait Times

By Colin Flanders
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story will be updated. The University of Vermont Health Network has released a plan to confront the years-old problem of long waits for medical appointments, offering a mix of new and old initiatives. Seven Days detailed the problem in a cover story last month, recounting how patients are waiting...

www.sevendaysvt.com

sevendaysvt

Pandemic Pushes Vermont Restaurants to Expand Tech Tools

Pro Pig Brewery's outdoor patio in downtown Waterbury was packed with leaf peepers and hikers on a recent Saturday afternoon. Guests dipped chips into velvety housemade queso, nibbled on chorizo cauliflower tacos and sipped housebrewed pale ales. Before she could similarly indulge, Valori Sears of Portland, Maine, angled her phone...
WATERBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblatt and Beta Technologies Founder/CEO Kyle Clark to Speak In Person at Vermont Tech Jam

Vermont startup Beta Technologies has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to fund its drive to pioneer electric aviation. On Saturday, October 23, Beta founder and CEO Kyle Clark and its first customer, Martine Rothblatt, CEO of United Therapeutics, will speak in person during a special keynote presentation at the end of the 2021 Vermont Tech Jam.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Vermont Gears Up for a $225 Million Marijuana Market

Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board estimates that spending on recreational marijuana in Vermont could reach $225 million annually by 2025, which would translate to nearly $46 million in new state taxes. The figures are just some of the news from a highly anticipated report the board released last Friday. The 64-page...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Scott Extends Emergency Housing Program Through End of Year

Gov. Phil Scott on Monday announced the extension of an emergency housing program through December 31, while he also called for more action to create permanent housing solutions for the homeless. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has housed many of the state’s homeless population in hotels...
HOMELESS
sevendaysvt

Annual Meeting

The Community Health Centers of Burlington will hold its Annual Meeting including a celebration of their 50th anniversary on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5:00-6:00pm via Zoom. The evening will include a presentation by former Governor of Vermont, Howard Dean, MD. Dr. Dean will discuss his past work with CHCB and the importance of safety net health care systems throughout the decades. Audience participation and questions will be made available via the Zoom chat function. RSVP is required so please register at in advance at https://bit.ly/CHCBAnnualMeetingRegister.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Scott Appoints New Fish & Wildlife Commissioner

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed a longtime firefighter who is the deputy public safety commissioner to head up the state's Department of Fish & Wildlife. Commissioner Chris Herrick, who lives in South Hero, will head a department responsible for the management and conservation of wildlife and their habitats, including protection of endangered species and enforcement of hunting, fishing and trapping laws.
SOUTH HERO, VT
sevendaysvt

Albany Entrepreneur Links Sheep Farmers With the Yarn Market

Sheep farmer Annie Hopper had so much wool piling up in her barn that she was using it to insulate her chicken coop. Katie Sullivan had a truck, expertise and an idea. The two met at a pasture management conference in 2018. A year later, Sullivan purchased 50 pounds of wool from Hopper and started her business, Bobolink Yarns. Now she works as a sort of yarn broker, gleaning wool from Vermont farmers who are raising sheep for meat, milk or fun. Sullivan has the wool milled, dyes it herself and then sells it at a premium through stores and wool shows.
AGRICULTURE
sevendaysvt

ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #4C0331-14F 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On September 24, 2021, City of Burlington, Burlington International Airport, 1200 Airport Drive #1, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0331-14F for a project generally described as modification of the grading to create a developable area for future tenant use in the existing quarry. The project is located at 1200 Airport Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on October 1, 2021.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Despite Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Vermont Officials Say No to Mask Mandate

Top Vermont officials won't push for another mask mandate despite growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths. During the administration's weekly press conference Tuesday, both Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine said they didn't think it would make a difference if the state were to require people to wear masks in indoor public places. Currently, the state recommends people do so.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #4C1160R-11 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On April 28, 2021, South Village Communities, LLC, P.O. Box 2286, South Burlington, VT 05407 filed application number 4C1160R-11 for a project generally described as boundary line adjustments of Lots 63, 11, 11A, 11B, 48 and 48N; subdivision of Lot 11 into three lots; and Lot 48N into five lots. Also, the construction of 11 duplex residential buildings on Lot 11 and four duplex buildings on Lot 48N with supporting infrastructure. Two of the new lots will become open space and the ag leasehold will be enlarged. The project is located at 55 Allen Road East, 161 Allen Road East and 230 Preserve Road in South Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on September 15, 2021.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Do E-Bikes Pose More Risks Than Conventional Bikes?

Bob and Kay Cato were cycling the Burlington Greenway bike path on a recent weekday when they stopped for a rest. The retired couple, visiting from Arlington, Va., had ridden about 25 miles — out to the Colchester Causeway and back — on their electric bicycles, which they purchased in May.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDSOctober 13th, 2021

City of Burlington – Office of Community and Economic Development149 Church StreetBurlington, Vermont 05401802-865-7000On or about October 21st, 2021 the City of Burlington will submit a request to HUD for the release of Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME) funds under Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act, as amended, to undertake a project known as Rose Street Artists Co-Op Rehabilitation for the purpose of rehabilitation in a residential apartment building, including roof replacement, interior rehabilitation, window replacement, and improvements to rental units, with $275,000 in HOME funds and an additional $55,000 in other funds, located at 78 Rose Street, Burlington, VT 05401.The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents the environmental determinations for this project online https://www.hudexchange.info/programs/environmental-review/environmental-review-records/?filter_status=PT%2CPN&filter_state=VT&filter_city=BURLINGTON&program=ERR&group=.PUBLIC COMMENTSAny individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the CEDO offices, located on the third floor of 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT, via email to hobrien@burlingtonvt.gov, or via phone at 802-865-7000. All comments received by October 20th, 2021 will be considered by the City of Burlington prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds.ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATIONThe City of Burlington certifies to HUD that Miro Weinberger in his capacity as Mayor of Burlington consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD's approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Burlington to use Program funds.OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Warning: Policy Adoption: Champlain Valley School District

The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on October 19, 2021:. C9 - Delegation of Authority due to COVID-19 Pandemic. E8 - Public Bidding/Contracts. Copies of the above policies may be obtained for...
SHELBURNE, VT
sevendaysvt

In re ESTATE of Robert RootNOTICE TO CREDITORS

To the creditors of Robert Root, late of Colchester, VT. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Canadian Visitors Will Be Admitted to the U.S. Starting in November

Canadian tourists and shoppers will be able to cross the land border into Vermont in November after a closure of roughly 20 months. The White House late Tuesday announced that it would ease restrictions on nonessential border crossings from Canada and Mexico. Family visits and tourism ground to a halt after the border closed on March 21, 2020, though people have been able to cross for business purposes. No exact date for the reopening was announced.
U.S. POLITICS
sevendaysvt

Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents

Douglas Whitney, last known address of 111 Shelburne Road Unit #8 Burlington, VT 05401 has a past due balance of $1,562.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 03/31/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 6/11/15 the contents of unit #252 will be sold at private auction on, or after October 30, 2021.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

TOWN OF BOLTON'S COMBINED NOTICE OF TAX SALE

The resident and non-resident owners, lienholders, mortgagees and all persons interested in the purchase of land in the Town of Bolton, County of Chittenden and State of Vermont, are hereby notified that the taxes assessed by such Town for the 2020-2021 and prior fiscal years remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands and/or premises situated in the Town of Bolton:
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT CASE NO. 20-DM-00841

You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon the Plaintiff, whose address is: 48 Old Colchester Road Essex Junction VT 05452, an Answer to the Plaintiffs complaint within twenty-one (21) days of the date of publication of this summons. You must also file a copy of your Answer with the Superior Court, Family Division at the following address: Chittenden Unit, 32 Cherry St Suite 200 Burlington, VT 05401 802-651-1709. If you fail to answer the Complaint within twenty-one (21) days of the date of publication, a default judgment may be entered against you and the Court may grant the relief demanded by the Plaintiff in the Complaint. Under most circumstances, your answer must state as a counterclaim any related claim which you may have against the Plaintiff, or you will thereafter be barred from making such claim in any other action.
VERMONT STATE
