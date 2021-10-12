TDOT 109 widening project close to the finish line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Good news for commuters who travel State Route 109, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is close to being finished with its widening project.

TDOT said around 25,000 vehicles would travel each day along the corridor causing major traffic and safety issues.

Construction crews are now focused on the final stretch of the project, which is the seven miles between the Cumberland River Bridge and U.S. Route 70.

TDOT said that portion is slated to be completed by the end of this year.

Over the years the widening of Highway 109 had made improvements from I-65 in Sumner County to I-40 in Wilson County and included widening nearly 35 miles of roadway.

TDOT has also added to this project a new interchange in Sumner and Robertson Counties that will connect I-65 with SR 109, which is also under construction.

Plus, a new bypass will be built to the west of the city of Portland, but TDOT is still finalizing funding for the rights of way acquisition, which could take years.

The 109 Portland Bypass construction will be rolled out in two phases:

Northern Segment: existing SR 109, north of Portland, to proposed intersection with SR 52

Southern Segment: proposed intersection with SR 52 to existing SR 109, south of Portland near SR 76

