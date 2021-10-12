Lucas & Steve Dive Into “Anywhere With You” and Future Plans

Australian producer Kinesthetics swung by to give us some insight on his earliest influences, recent releases, and plenty more!. While artists in the realms of bass, house, and indie dance might be some of the biggest names to come out of Australia over the years, there are others Down Under who are championing the sounds of trance and progressive. One of those artists is Kinesthetics, who hails from the city of Cairns in the Northern province of the country and has explored his passion for electronic music for over a decade. Influenced by legends ranging from Daft Punk and Infected Mushroom to Armin van Buuren and Above & Beyond, he began crafting his own trance and progressive tunes for the world to hear.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO