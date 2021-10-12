Lucas & Steve Dive Into “Anywhere With You” and Future Plans
Dutch duo Lucas & Steve swung by after the release of their latest single to chat about working with Afrojack and DubVision, and more. Since first coming together over a decade ago, Lucas & Steve have become one of the most beloved duos in the dance music scene. During this time they’ve graced some of the largest stages at festivals like Tomorrowland and Mysteryland while also dropping hits like “Summer On You” with Sam Feldt and Wulf, as well as “Up Til Dawn (On The Move).” In fact, if there’s one word that defines the soundscapes they’ve brought to the scene it would be uplifting.edmidentity.com
