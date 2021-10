The Two Towers is not just the best film in the Lord of the Rings trilogy; it’s also one of the most fascinating team-building tactics in NBA history. In the pace-and-space era, the “Two Towers” strategy is all but extinct. But if you put any stock in the NBA preseason, we could see a resurgence in Minnesota with Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid. After beating the Los Angeles Clippers 128-100 on Monday, Chris Finch hinted that he’d like to know what happens when his two biggest players are on the court at the same time.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO