Warren County, OH

New Warren County Sheriff’s Office headquarters and jail completed under budget, on time

By Ed Richter
Journal-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article$56.5 million facility expected to be fully operational in the coming weeks. Warren County on Tuesday opened its new $56.5 million jail and sheriff’s office. About 100 elected officials, county employees, judges, law enforcement officers and guests attended the ceremony that also included a tour of the new facility. Also in attendance was Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer, whose county is asking voters for a 0.25% sales tax increase to build a new $50 million jail.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
