As the days become shorter and our temperatures cooler, we welcome the beginning of autumn. Although many folks associate this season with pumpkin spice, festivals or hay rides, fall also marks the time when row crop farmers across our state are firing up their combine harvesters, peanut diggers and cotton pickers to gather the crop that they cared for all summer. I often hear farmers say, “harvest marks an end to a long season but the work is never truly done” and then begin making plans for the next season with optimism. While riding anywhere through rural North Carolina this time of year, you are guaranteed to see cotton, soybeans, corn or even peanuts ready for harvest. We use these crops in our everyday life and sometimes we don’t even know it. Let’s look at a few of our major row crops and their uses.

