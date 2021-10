Ohio State will open the 2021-22 men’s basketball season ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press poll. Led by third-year forward E.J. Liddell, a first-team All-Big Ten pick last season, the Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams to be ranked. It marks the third straight year Ohio State has appeared in the preseason poll: The Buckeyes were No. 21 last season and No. 18 in the 2019-20 preseason rankings. That marked the first time Ohio State had appeared in the preseason AP poll since it was ranked No. 20 to open the 2014-15 season.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO