Amazon Will Help Rivian Drive to the Top of the EV Mountain

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
In recent months, Rivian has captured a considerable amount of positive buzz. The start-up EV automotive company is heralded by some people as the next Tesla. The highly-touted Rivian R1T electric truck will soon be delivered to customers, and the R1S electric SUV will follow early next year. Most of the attention of Rivian centers on the R1T and R1S. However, the automaker’s drive to the top of the EV mountain hinges on a surprising partnership with the online retail giant Amazon.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

