Amazon Will Help Rivian Drive to the Top of the EV Mountain
In recent months, Rivian has captured a considerable amount of positive buzz. The start-up EV automotive company is heralded by some people as the next Tesla. The highly-touted Rivian R1T electric truck will soon be delivered to customers, and the R1S electric SUV will follow early next year. Most of the attention of Rivian centers on the R1T and R1S. However, the automaker’s drive to the top of the EV mountain hinges on a surprising partnership with the online retail giant Amazon.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0