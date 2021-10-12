Letter: Time to start caring

To the editor:

I am 67 years old and have been a resident of Lynn for five years. As part of my daily ritual, I walk through downtown every weekday morning.

On Oct. 5, while walking through Central Square, I came across discarded hypodermic needles at the entrance of a local establishment. As a citizen and taxpayer, this really hit a nerve with me and brought me to the breaking point.

I stood around for 30 minutes hoping that the police would drive by so I could bring it to their attention. More police attention in Central Square is desperately needed.

With all the downtown and waterfront development in progress and in the planning stages, this should not be happening. I am asking others to voice concern and stop this. Something as impressive as Frederick Douglass Park, located less than 100 yards away from where I saw the needles, is overshadowed by this disgusting act.

Are we going to let the city be turned into a pig pen or are we going to do something about it?

John Lukegord

Lynn

