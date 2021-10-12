CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Magic Isak inspires Sweden to 2-0 win over Greece

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Alexander Isak won a penalty that was converted by Emil Forsberg before scoring himself as Sweden beat Greece 2-0 on Tuesday to move to the top of World Cup qualifying Group B on 15 points, two ahead of Spain with two games left to play. Things did...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Arsenal, Women’s Champions League: Final Score 4-1, Barça start title defense with dominant victory

Barcelona Femení kicked off their European title defense in dominant fashion, beating Arsenal 4-1 at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in the Women’s Champions League group stage opener. Barça were on top from the start and created plenty of chances, scored some really good goals and proved they are still the dominant force in Europe and the favorites to win it all.
SOCCER
Santa Maria Times

Superb Isak goal highlights Sweden qualifier win vs Kosovo

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Alexander Isak enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a superb individual goal in Sweden’s 3-0 win over Kosovo that lifted the team to within one point of Spain in their World Cup qualifying group on Saturday. The Real Sociedad striker collected a pass on the left wing,...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
740thefan.com

Soccer-Denmark reach World Cup with 1-0 win over Austria

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark became the second European nation to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with two games to spare after a 1-0 home win over Austria on Tuesday left them top of qualifying Group F with an unassailable lead over their rivals. After Germany advanced to the...
SOCCER
101 WIXX

Soccer-McCabe powers Arsenal to 3-0 WSL win over Everton

LONDON (Reuters) – Katie McCabe scored one goal and made another as leaders Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League table thanks to a 3-0 win over Everton, while Tottenham Hotspur slumped to their first defeat of the season, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion. Ireland captain McCabe...
WORLD
USA Today

MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season's group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Olsen
Person
Emil Forsberg
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Konstantinos Mavropanos
Person
Robin
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
froggyweb.com

French ambassador ordered out of Belarus – AFP

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s ambassador has been ordered out of Belarus and has already left the country, the French news agency AFP reported on Sunday, citing the French embassy in Minsk. It did not say why the ambassador, Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste, had been expelled. Belarusian media reported that...
POLITICS
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
UEFA
froggyweb.com

Golf-European quartet set world record for fastest hole

(Reuters) – Professionals usually take 10 to 15 minutes to complete a hole on a golf course but four European Tour players teamed up to break the Guinness World Record by achieving the feat in less than half a minute. Sean Crocker, Nicolai Hojgaard, Min Woo Lee and Wilco Nienaber...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Swedes#Greek#Spaniards
The Independent

Ange Postecoglou backs Celtic to beat Ferencvaros again after Kyogo Furuhashi inspires win

Ange Postecoglou watched Celtic breathe life into their Europa League campaign with a commanding 2-0 win over Ferencvaros and backed his side to replicate it in Hungary next month.After a 4-3 defeat to Real Betis in Spain and 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at Parkhead, there was some pressure on the Hoops going into their third Group G fixture but Kyogo Furuhashi alleviated that in the 57th minute with a superb goal.Ferencvaros keeper Denes Dibusz saved a penalty from Hoops captain Callum McGregor moments later but a scrappy 81st-minute Balint Vecsei own goal sealed the first three points to rekindle...
SOCCER
froggyweb.com

Tennis-Badosa outworks Azarenka to win Indian Wells title

(Reuters) -Paula Badosa survived a stiff challenge from Victoria Azarenka to produce a gutsy 7-6(5) 2-6 7-6(2) win in an epic Indian Wells championship match on Sunday. Azarenka was two points from winning the tournament for a third time and serving at 5-4 in the decider when her game began to unravel behind a series of uncharacteristic errors.
TENNIS
froggyweb.com

Tennis-Norrie makes light of missing shoes after Indian Wells triumph

(Reuters) – Cameron Norrie said playing Sunday’s Indian Wells final in a brand new pair of shoes was not ideal, but the Briton was able to see the funny side of things after getting past Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6 6-4 6-1. Norrie, who became the first British man to win the Masters 1000 tournament, discovered shortly before the biggest match of his career that three pairs of well-worn shoes he had left on his locker overnight had disappeared.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
The Independent

Prospect of no jab, no visa for Australian Open tennis stars

Tennis players who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination are unlikely to get a visa to enter the country for the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, according to the political leader of the state which hosts the season-opening major.Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews has already introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes competing in domestic sports leagues and people working in some industries including health. On Tuesday, he increased the pressure on tennis players traveling from abroad.“I don’t think any unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country,” Andrews said. “If they did get...
TENNIS
The Independent

Brugge vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City return to Champions League action this evening as last season’s defeated finalists travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in Group A. Pep Guardiola’s side sit third in the standings after two rounds of matches following their opening win against RB Leipzig and defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out.FOLLOW LIVE: Brugge vs Man City – latest UCL updatesClub Brugge, meanwhile, come into tonight’s match one point ahead of City following their surprise draw against PSG at the Jan Breydel Stadium and victory over RB Leipzig in Germany. City beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

RANKED! The 20 greatest-ever individual Champions League performances

For some, the Champions League is the yardstick for how good you are as a footballer. Doing it across 38 matches is one thing - but try doing it under the lights against the best in Europe. Plenty of tried, too. Champions League masterclasses are reserved for only the finest...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy