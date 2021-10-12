Kids and Their Computers: Several Hours a Day of Screen Time is OK, Study Suggests
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Even when kids spend five hours a day on screen – whether computers, television or text – it doesn’t appear to be harmful. That’s what my colleagues and I at the University of Colorado Boulder discovered after analyzing data taken from nearly 12,000 participants in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study – the largest long-term study of its kind ever in the U.S.bkreader.com
