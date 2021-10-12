Austin has heavy rainfall forecast for the next few days, so here are 5 things to know

TONIGHT: Clouds and a spotty shower early, then turning out clear and chilly with diminishing winds. Low: 40. TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine and still breezy. High: 66. After record-tying 80-something-degree warmth to wrap up last week, this week starts with brisk winds, much cooler temperatures, and an undoubtedly fall-ish feel. Monday's highs struggled to even make it to 60 degrees in spots, with a blustery northwest wind gusting up to 30mph adding an additional chill. Over the next few days, winds will gradually diminish, after one more somewhat breezy day on Tuesday, and temperatures will slowly warm each day as well. With mostly sunny skies, Tuesday will be a seasonable mid-October day with highs in the mid 60s, followed by warmer low 70s come Wednesday and Thursday. We're dry for most of the week, save a few spotty showers later Thursday night or Friday. Any raindrops will be ahead of our next cold front later this week, with another shot of cool air arriving just in time for next weekend. Our first nights with widespread 30s may be on the way by then.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO