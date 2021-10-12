CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch trailer to ‘Colin in Black & White’; Robin Givens joins HBO Max reboot of ‘Head of the Class’; and more

By Candice Williams
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released the official trailer to Colin Kaepernick‘s upcoming limited series, Colin in Black & White. As previously reported, the six-episode drama follows Kaepernick’s journey to becoming a civil-rights activist and professional football player. Co-created and directed by Ava DuVernay, the series focuses on Kaepernick’s young-adult years growing up in a mixed-race household after being adopted by a white family. Colin in Black & White launches on Netflix on October 29.

