Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is hitting second in Game 4 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon versus left-hander Lance McCullers and the Houston Astros. Moncada worked out of the six-hole in the past two contests, but he hit second versus McCullers in Game 1 and went 1-for-3 with a walk drawn. Luis Robert is moving down a spot to hit third Tuesday afternoon. He was the No. 3 hitter just once during the regular season. Jose Abreu is on cleanup duty for the White Sox, followed by Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO