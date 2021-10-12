Benjamin Hochman: Roger Goodell, you have a problem. Here’s an idea to help reduce Jon Grudens in the NFL

The Bears and Raiders kick off in a few hours, but a new distraction emerged this morning — and it has nothing to do with what is happening between the lines. Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that he used disparaging language – including a “vulgar description” of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in emails that were sent stemming from feelings he was having during the 2011 NFL lockout. The new details emerging around emails Gruden sent as an ESPN employee come days after it was revealed Gruden used a racial trope in talking about NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith. Going after two of the NFL’s most powerful people, as well asa other high-ranking NFL officials such as anonymous team owners around the league is equal parts bold and bothersome. The situation continues to get uglier with each update.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO