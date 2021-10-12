Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Oct. 12, 2021

Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com , shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday shares a Halloween pop-up bar happening at the Sand Dollar , a wine dinner happening at The Charcoal Room at Palace Station and a Taste of Nobu event is happening at Caesars Palace.

Follow @melindasheckells and @offthestrip for more dining and entertainment scoops