Las Vegas, NV

Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | Oct. 12, 2021

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 7 days ago
Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com , shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday shares a Halloween pop-up bar happening at the Sand Dollar , a wine dinner happening at The Charcoal Room at Palace Station and a Taste of Nobu event is happening at Caesars Palace.

Follow @melindasheckells and @offthestrip for more dining and entertainment scoops

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

