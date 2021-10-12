CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Memorial service for KCSO Deputy Gonzales set for Friday

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 7 days ago
A memorial service to honor Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gabriel Gonzales is set for Friday, Oct. 15th.

The public service will be at 2 p.m. at the Canyon Hills Church, located at 7001 Auburn Street.

The church is located at 7001 Auburn St. Attendees are asked to wear masks.

A private burial service, for family and friends only, will follow the memorial service.

The Kern Law Enforcement Association posted on Facebook in September saying KCSO Deputy Gonzalez died of COVID.

