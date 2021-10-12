Memorial service for KCSO Deputy Gonzales set for Friday

A memorial service to honor Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gabriel Gonzales is set for Friday, Oct. 15th.

The church is located at 7001 Auburn St. Attendees are asked to wear masks.

A private burial service, for family and friends only, will follow the memorial service.

The Kern Law Enforcement Association posted on Facebook in September saying KCSO Deputy Gonzalez died of COVID.