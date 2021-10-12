Rob Manfred says Field of Dreams success has MLB exploring more nontraditional venues

More unique MLB experiences could be on the horizon.

Coming off the success of this year’s Field of Dreams Game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, MLB is planning on more ontraditional types of venues for games in the future, commissioner Rob Manfred said on Tuesday.

Manfred made the comments speaking at a summit held by Sports Business Journal, adding that the league plans to “go to locales where they don’t ordinarily play Major League Baseball.”

The Field of Dreams Game is already set to return next year when the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds plan to meet in Dyersville, Iowa.

The 2021 Field of Dreams Game drew nearly six million viewers, making it the most-watched regular-season game since 2005.

In fact, it was so successful, it has even drawn inspiration for the NBA to try a similar event in its future, too.