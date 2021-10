Horford's (COVID-19 protocols) status for the Celtics' season-opener against the Knicks on Oct. 20 may be in jeopardy, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports. While coach Ime Udoka said he expects Jaylen Brown (COVID-19 protocols) to be available for the opener, Horford is facing a 10-day quarantine period that could impact whether or not he's able to play. It's unclear when, exactly, that quarantine period began, so Horford should be considered questionable for Opening Night until further notice. Even if the big man -- who is "feeling good," per Udoka -- is unable to play, it sounds as though he'd only miss one or two games, at the absolute maximum, to begin the campaign.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO