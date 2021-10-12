CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

After three deaths and 974 infections, vaccinations in state facilities remain stalled

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvT4Q_0cPDpAQK00

The number of unvaccinated public employees caring for people in state-run facilities has remained largely unchanged in the past month, with 41% of the workers at the Boys’ State Training School in Eldora still refusing the vaccine.

The most recently released data from the Iowa Department of Human Services shows that as of last Friday, a total of 974 workers and patient-clients at the state’s six DHS-run facilities have been infected with COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic. Three residents have died. Ten workers and eight patient-clients have yet to recover.

The data also shows that a total of 104 of the 177 state employees at the Eldora school and residential facility for troubled youth have been fully vaccinated. That’s one fewer than the 105 reported on Sept. 24, which is most likely the result of staff turnover and some of the new employees not being fully vaccinated.

Over the course of the pandemic, 113 workers and youth at the Eldora facility have tested positive for COVID-19. One worker has yet to recover.

Six of the home’s 52 youth, and 21 of the home’s 177 workers, have had COVID-19 at some point in the past 90 days, according to state data. The numbers suggest that at least one of those employee infections occurred in just the past three weeks.

The Eldora home is run by DHS, which operates a total of six residential facilities in Iowa.

Another of the six is the Civil Commitment Unit for Sex Offenders, which currently employs 138 individuals. About 27% of the unit’s workers have yet to be fully vaccinated.

As of last Friday, 44 of the Civil Commitment Unit’s 138 workers, along with 84 of the unit’s 132 patient-clients, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 at some point in the past 90 days.

According to DHS, of the 44 employees in the Civil Commitment Unit to have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, 41 are direct-care workers — which could help explain the high rate of infection among the patient-clients in the unit.

Some of the fluctuations in the care-facility vaccine numbers can be explained by staff turnover, with newly hired workers refusing the vaccine that their predecessors had accepted. Also, some workers may have only recently become eligible and weren’t previously offered the vaccine they’re now refusing.

DHS spokesman Matt Highland has said the agency is continuing to work on the issue and that the agency knows “it is critical our team members at our facilities be vaccinated.”

Of the six DHS-run care facilities, the two with the highest vaccine-refusal rates have consistently been the Glenwood Resource Center for the profoundly disabled, where the vaccine-refusal rate among employees has held steady at 38%, and the Boys State Training School, which has remained at 41%.

Many of those who are refusing the vaccine are health care workers providing direct, hands-on care for individuals, and some are administrators.

For example, of the 226 Glenwood employees who have yet to be fully vaccinated, 153 are considered either direct-care or clinical workers. Seven of the home’s 33 administrative workers have also refused the vaccine.

During the past 90 days, 12 direct-care or clinical workers at Glenwood have had COVID-19, which represents an increase of one from the 11 reported on Sept. 24, along with two administrators. Five residents have had tested positive in the past 90 days, which represents an increase from the three reported on Sept. 24.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 229 Glenwood workers and 121 Glenwood residents have contracted COVID-19.

Although Gov. Kim Reynolds has strongly encouraged all eligible Iowans to get the vaccine, she has also said she will not be requiring workers in the state-run care facilities to be vaccinated.

To date, three residents of the six DHS-run facilities have died of COVID-19. State officials are not saying when the individuals died or at which facility they resided.

Here’s a more detailed look at the trends in infections and vaccination refusals at each of the DHS-run facilities as of Oct. 8, when the state agency last updated its data:

— Cherokee Mental Health Institute: The facility has about 176 employees, three of whom have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 90 days. About 73% of the workers are fully vaccinated. None of these numbers have changed in the past three weeks.

— Independence Mental Health Institute: The facility has about 203 employees, seven whom have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 90 days. About 85% of the workers are fully vaccinated. Three weeks ago, only two workers had been diagnosed in the previous 90 days.

— Civil Commitment Unit for Sex Offenders: The facility has about 138 employees, 44 of whom have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 90 days, a decrease from the 53 reported three weeks ago. About 68% of the unit’s workers are now fully vaccinated. The data also shows that in the past 90 days, 84 of the unit’s 132 patient-clients have had COVID-19 — the same number reported three weeks ago.

— Glenwood Resource Center: This facility for the profoundly disabled has about 594 employees, 15 of whom have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days — one more than was reported three weeks ago. Just under 62% of the workers are fully vaccinated. Currently, there are four Glenwood workers and three Glenwood residents who have yet to recover from COVID-19.

— Woodward Resource Center: This facility for disabled Iowans has about 504 employees, 13 of whom have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days — two more than was reported three weeks ago. Just under 76% of the workers are fully vaccinated. Currently, there is one Woodward worker and five Woodward residents who have yet to recover from COVID-19.

— The Boys State Training School in Eldora: The school and residential facility for troubled youth has 177 employees. Of those, 21 have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days —one more than was reported three weeks ago. Just under 59% of the workers are fully vaccinated.

The post After three deaths and 974 infections, vaccinations in state facilities remain stalled appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

More than a third of workers at state-run youth home still refuse vaccine

As public officials continue to encourage Iowans to be vaccinated against COVID-19, 41% of the workers at the state-run Boys’ State Training School in Eldora still refuse the vaccine. The most recently released data from the Iowa Department of Human Services shows that as of Sept. 24, a total of 105 of the 179 state […] The post More than a third of workers at state-run youth home still refuse vaccine appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Infections continue to drop in Iowa, but vaccination rate is still 54%

Newly reported cases of COVID-19 have fallen 13% in Iowa over the past week. The drop in cases continues a decline that began last week in the wake of a surge of new cases. According to the Washington Post’s COVID-19 tracker, the average number of new cases reported each day in Iowa is down 13.3% […] The post Infections continue to drop in Iowa, but vaccination rate is still 54% appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

COVID-19 infection rates dip statewide, soar in smaller counties

The statewide COVID-19 infection rate continues to decline since its recent peak in mid-September, but certain counties in rural Iowa — where vaccination rates lag behind the state average — have new daily cases comparable to their pandemic peak last year. Adams County has the largest number of infections per capita in the state, even […] The post COVID-19 infection rates dip statewide, soar in smaller counties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WEAU-TV 13

COVID-19 gap widens between unvaccinated, vaccinated for deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites who are not fully vaccinated are almost 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, the state’s top health agency reports Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated the Illness After Vaccination page of its COVID-19 dashboard Friday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

COVID vaccinations helped prevent 1,500 infections, 200 deaths among Oregon seniors, federal report estimates

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a new report estimating COVID-19 vaccinations may have prevented 1,500 new infections and 200 deaths among seniors in Oregon during the first five months of 2021. Nationally, the study estimated a reduction of 265,000 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths among...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Deaths#Infectious Diseases#Vaccinations#Boys State#Mental Health#Dhs#Eldora
tpgonlinedaily.com

Three COVID Deaths Despite Vaccinations

The coronavirus COVID-19 Delta variant claimed lives of three vaccinated individuals in September and October in Santa Cruz County, bringing the total fatalities to 216. Two white women died, one in her mid-60s, and one in her early 70s, and a man in his 90s; all three had underlying health conditions.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
my40.tv

Nearly all employees at NC state-operated healthcare facilities vaccinated; 16 dismissed

WLOS — State officials say nearly all 10,000 employees at state-operated healthcare facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and compliant with a mandatory vaccination requirement. The department’s Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities (DSOHF), a state-operated health care system comprised of 14 facilities, moved to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in July.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Nurses at state prisons, other facilities reach pact on vaccinations

The union representing nurses working at Jacksonville Correctional Center and similar other state facilities has agreed to requiring those who work in congregate settings to be vaccinated against COVID-19. An agreement reached Thursday with the Illinois Nurses Association will cover about 1,100 nurses at places such as the prison, Quincy...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
rhinotimes.com

State Health Officials Tout Vaccine Results For Long-Term Care Facilities

As everyone knows, State of North Carolina health officials want everyone in the state eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination to hurry up and get one. In an attempt to make that case yet again, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, state officials put out a press release announcing the positive effect of vaccinations at long-term care facilities in the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvgazettemail.com

DHHR eyeing privatization for 4 remaining state-run long term care facilities

Lack of staffing, dilapidated structures and little reimbursement for care, among other things, are pushing the Department of Health and Human Resources to rethink how it operates West Virginia’s four state-run long-term care facilities. In a presentation to the Legislative Oversight Commission on Health and Human Resources Accountability on Monday...
HEALTH SERVICES
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Pritzker extends vaccine deadline for workers in state prisons, other facilities

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday again pushed back the deadline for state workers in prisons, veterans homes and other congregate facilities to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as negotiations with unions representing those employees drag on. The new deadline is nearly two months later the original target. State workers covered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

1K+
Followers
888
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy