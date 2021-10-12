CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Goldman Sachs: Home prices to climb another 16% by the end of 2022

By Anna Bahney
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
(CNN) — Since the pandemic began, demand among homebuyers has far exceeded the supply of available homes, causing real estate prices to skyrocket. But as high as prices are, they have yet to peak, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. The investment bank projects that home prices --...

Tampa Bay News Wire

What to Expect In The 2022 Housing Market?

Consumers preparing to buy homes for the first time should know the ins and outs of the 2022 real estate market forecast. Analysts are making some strong predictions about the 2022 real estate market. It is crucial to know these predictions, where you trust them or not. With so many analytic real estate predictions, a few mispredictions should be expected. When all said and done, the 2022 real estate market will go one way or the other. In the meantime, you need to take advantage of the research conducted by reliable sources like Fannie Mae, John Burns Real Estate, and Freddie Mac.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. housing starts, permits tumble in September

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly fell in September amid persistent shortages of inputs and labor that are crimping the housing market and overall economic activity. Housing starts dropped 1.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.555 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday....
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Current Mortgage Rates -- October 18, 2021: Some Rates Up a Bit

Thinking about buying a home? Here's how much a mortgage could cost based on average rates on Oct. 18, 2021. Average mortgage rates are stable for a couple loan types today and up for a couple others. These average rates are what a typical borrower would pay. Your personal rate will be determined based on your finances, but average rates can give you a good idea of what a home loan might cost with different loan types, including fixed-rate and adjustable-rate loans.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Fed's Powell sold up to $5M in stock in 2020 before market tanked

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sold up to $5 million worth of stock from his personal account last October, according to a new financial disclosure form, a sale that occurred shortly before the Dow Jones Industrial Averagetanked. The disclosure form, first reported by The American Prospect, shows that Powell sold...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs Downgrades NetApp On Worsening IT Spending Outlook

NetApp Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) performance is likely to be impacted by a moderating IT spending environment in 2022, according to Goldman Sachs. The NetApp Analyst: Rod Hall downgraded the rating for NetApp from Neutral to Sell, while keeping the price target unchanged at $81. The NetApp Thesis: Goldman Sachs’s proprietary EAI...
MARKETS
Business Insider

One-Third Of Pending Home Sales Go Under Contract Within A Week: Report

One-third of pending home sales in the U.S. went under a contract within a week of being listed, according to new data from the brokerage Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN). What Happened: Redfin noted the speed in home sales is uncommon for this time of year, which usually witnesses a slowing in the housing market. In a data analysis of more than 400 metro areas for the four-week period ending Oct. 10, Redfin determined pending home sales were up 4% year-over-year and up 46% compared to the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, while active listings fell 21% from 2020.
REAL ESTATE
MarketRealist

Gas Prices Could Rise More if Putin and Goldman Sachs Are Right

Gasoline prices in the U.S. have been rising, pressuring the budgets of low- and middle-income households. Coupled with a steep rise in costs of almost all other goods, including daily-use items, there' a perfect inflationary storm. While many are wondering whether gas prices could go down in 2021, some think they could rise, including Goldman Sachs and Russian president Vladimir Putin.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Goldman Sachs share price forecast after Q3 results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares continue to trade in a bull market after better than expected third-quarter results. Strong results were driven by robust investment banking, but there is increasing uncertainty around a number of factors. Goldman Sachs returned $1.7 billion to its shareholders. Goldman Sachs reported...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Retail Sales, Goldman Sachs Rock the Pre-Markets

Another big day for economic prints come in with pre-market levels already higher than yesterday’s close. We’re now on a clear upward trajectory for the week after starting off Monday sliding deep into the red. Currently, the Dow is up almost +200 points, the Nasdaq +52 and the S&P 500 +20 points. This follows gains on Thursday that brought the indexes up between 1.5-1.75% for the regular-day trading session.
RETAIL
