Chair of the Board of Trustees

Welcome from the Chief Executive – Minnie Moll

I joined Design Council on March 1st this year and feel so proud to be leading an organisation with such an amazing heritage and reputation. The caliber of our people, the extraordinary talent in our unique network of Experts and the impact we have working with our clients, partners and Government is without comparison. It is a real privilege to be carrying the torch as we enter the next chapter for Design Council.

That next chapter will be led by our recently announced new mission: Design for Planet.

The greatest challenge of our era is the climate crisis, so as the national strategic body for design, we will be focusing our efforts on galvanizing and supporting the 1.69m people across the design sector to make sustainability central to their work.

Design shapes the world and will have a critical role to play in meeting Net Zero targets and beyond. As a design organization we have power and responsibility to make a difference.

At the heart of Design Council are our colleagues. We offer a structured career path, great learning and development, exposure to unique and exciting projects and the opportunity to work with our leading Experts. In addition, our pension scheme goes up to a 7.5% employee and employer contribution, 30 days annual leave (including time off for everyone over the Christmas period) and an excellent additional package of benefits including a newly agreed Hybrid Working policy for all colleagues.

At more than at any other time in our long and distinguished history, now is an incredibly exciting time to be at Design Council.

Message from the Chair, Terry Tyrell

I am privileged to have Chaired Design Council for the past seven years and as my term is ending it is time, and indeed timely, for a new Chair to work with trustees and management to guide the organisation towards a new and exciting future.

Over my time I have witnessed a transformation from an institution that is much loved, but misunderstood, to a modern progressive organisation that works to harness the power of design as a force for change to tackle the world’s major challenges. Our story of impact is well understood today and well documented.

Design Council is a great brand and great brands adapt to change to stay relevant and if ever there was a time for a design-led game-changer it is now.

Design is all around us, it impacts everything we do, it shapes our lives. Climate change is the greatest threat to humanity, perhaps ever. So it is our responsibility at Design Council to demonstrate how design can help reduce the impact of a world moving towards destruction to a world where design can galvanise a movement for regeneration. Design for Planet is the start of this movement.

If you are someone who is excited at the prospect of being part of this new era, then put yourself forward to help lead the way for a newly energised Design Council.

About Design Council

Design Council’s purpose is to make life better by design. And our new mission is to do that by focusing on Design for Planet. There can be no greater cause than fighting to save our precious planet.

Design for Planet will be a theme through all our work to create better places, better products and better processes, all of which lead to better performance. We commission pioneering evidence-based research, develop ground-breaking programmes and deliver influencing and policy work to demonstrate the power of design and how it impacts three key areas of the economy: business innovation, places and public services. We bring together designers and non-designers – from grassroots to government – and share with them our design expertise to transform the way they work.

Good design is inclusive design. We actively aim to employ a diverse workforce, and we have a commitment to do that (see our Black Lives Matter statement). We encourage conversations around flexibility in terms of location, hours and other arrangement so we can welcome people with different experiences, backgrounds and perspectives.

About the Executive Team

Design Council is a team of 40 people. As a small team with a massive remit, we work collaboratively within this structure:

Some highlighted over the years include:

1946

Britain Can Make It exhibition

1951

Festival of Britain event attracted 8.5 million visitors

1959 to 2011

Prince Philip Designer’s Prize – longest running UK design award

1964

Introduced national ‘Swingtag’ endorsement of quality.

2000

Over 1,000 ‘Millennium Products’ showcased at Millennium Dome

2001

Great Expectations UK Design Exhibition toured the world.

2004

Created world famous Double Diamond design framework, still the most used design model globally.

2011

CABE (Commission for Architecture & the Built Environment) merged into Design Council, bringing expertise in all aspects of place making.

2012

Designing Demand proved £1 invested in design delivered £20 turnover.

2012

Olympics design advice from infrastructure to Torch design

2015

First Design Economy report highlighting value of design sector

2015-current

Design in the Public Sector training programme with Local Government Authority

2014-2019

SPARK innovation fund helped 150 new designers to fast-track innovative products to market and raise over £1.8million investment.

2017-2020

Transform Ageing supported social enterprises to reach over 85,500 people and create 193 jobs in SW England

2021

Designing London’s Recovery with Greater London Authority

2021

Design for Planet Festival for COP26

How do we define design?

Design shapes the world. Every single thing around us has been designed by someone.

Design uses creativity to solve problems across many sectors including architecture, product, industrial, digital, service, graphic and systems. Design for social impact has proved how powerful design can be in creating a more equitable and inclusive world. And systemic design, in a fragile world, has the ability to address the most pressing and complex problems of our time.

Design is a critical enabler of innovation. If innovation is new ideas, then design turns ideas into action. It fills the gap between invention and application.

“Design is what links creativity and innovation. It shapes ideas to become practical and attractive propositions for users or customers.” Sir George Cox.

Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.” Steve Jobs.

“Design is everything. People often think about design in an artistic way, but absolutely everything involves design, from what kinds of houses we live in, to what kind of transport we use and how our food is packaged.” Kate Burningham, Reader in Sociology of the Environment, University of Surrey.

Design in numbers

1.69m people working in design economy, which generates £85.2bn annually, equivalent to 75% of the banking industry. 78,000 design firms, the majority of them small SMEs. 68% of designers work in non-design sectors. Source: Design Economy 2018

Where we fit

Design Council is the national strategic body for design and the only organisation overarching all design sectors, with a unique national network of over 400 Design Council Experts extending our expertise and reach. We are a charity with Royal Charter, respected for our independent voice, heritage and reputation.

We are a core part of the UK innovation ecosystem, often working in partnership with organisations such as UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Innovate UK. We also fit in the Creative Industries sector, acknowledged as a UK economic powerhouse, with annual GVA of £115bn.

Design Council provides independent, strategic advice to Government departments, large infrastructure organisations, public institutions and bodies, and local and regional Government.

Current public sector clients include Network Rail, Homes England, Highways England, NHS, Local Government Authority, Greater London Authority and Sport England.

Our current government grant funding comes from BEIS.

The next chapter: Design for Planet

The biggest challenge of the day and indeed our era, is the climate crisis. And design has a critical role to play given we need to re-design nearly every aspect of how we live our lives. And to do that with some urgency. As the national strategic body for design, Design Council intends to focus all our efforts on Design for Planet – harnessing UK design and designers to help address the climate crisis and support government to meet net zero targets.

80% of the environmental impact of a new product is determined at the design stage. DOTT report, AT&T Technical Journal, Nov/Dec 1995

Terms of appointment

Trustees are appointed by an open recruitment process. Our Chair is appointed by Design Council’s Board of Trustees and is accountable to them. Therefore, the Chair can be appointed either internally from the existing Board or recruited externally.

Term

The charity’s Chair (and Board members) will serve a three-year term to be eligible for re-appointment for one additional term. A third term may be agreed in exceptional circumstances up to a maximum total of nine years.

In addition to chairing the main Board meetings, the Chair has the right to attend the sub-committees.

Remuneration

The role of the Chair is unremunerated, although all reasonable expenses including travel may be claimed.

Time commitment

Trustees are asked to commit to six Board meetings a year (2.5 hours), and a full day strategy awayday. The Chair would be expected to commit significantly more time estimated at around 3 days a month to cover extra duties such as meetings with the Chief Executive and Trustees and planning and preparing for the Board meetings.

Start date

The ideal start date will be 1 January 2022 and we would like to ensure there is a good handover period.

Location

Meetings will usually be held at Design Council’s offices or at another central London location. Meetings may occasionally be held at other locations, including outside London. Meetings during 2020 and 2021 were held virtually.

How to apply

Send your CV (at least 1 page, but no longer than 4 pages) and a covering letter (at least 1 page, no longer than 2 pages) to Ishbel Allotey, HR Manger at the following email address: recruitment@designcouncil.org.uk. The closing date for all applications to be received is 5 November 2021. Design Council is fully committed to being a diverse and inclusive organisation. We welcome applications from everyone who meets the criteria. If you need any additional support, please do send in an early alert to our email address above.

Equality & Diversity

The Design Council is committed to providing equal opportunities for all. Applications are welcomed from all sections of the community. Public appointments are made on merit with independent assessments, openness and transparency of process.

Chair of Trustees

The Chair carries the same legal responsibilities as other Trustees, but has additional responsibilities assigned by the Board.

What does a Chair of Trustees do?

The Chair will hold the Board and Executive Team to account for the Charity’s mission and vision, providing inclusive leadership to the Board of Trustees, ensuring that each Trustee fulfils their duties and responsibilities. The Chair is responsible for the ensuring that the charity has high standards of governance. The Chair will also support, and, where appropriate, challenge the Chief Executive and ensure that the Board functions as a unit and works closely with the entire executive team of the charity to achieve agreed objectives. The Chair will act as an ambassador and the public face of the charity in partnership with the Chief Executive.

Strategic leadership

Provide strategic leadership to the charity and the Board, ensuring that Design Council has maximum impact for its beneficiaries.

Ensure that the Board operates within its charitable objectives and provides a clear strategic direction for the charity.

Ensure that Trustees fulfil their duties and responsibilities for the effective governance of the charity.

Governance

Ensure that the Board of Trustees is regularly refreshed and incorporates the right balance of skills, knowledge and experience needed to govern and lead the charity effectively and which also reflects the wider population.

Lead an annual appraisal of the Board of Trustees. Ensure there is a process for developing the knowledge and capability of the Board of Trustees.

Encourage positive change where appropriate and where appropriate address and resolve any conflict within the Board.

External relations

Be an ambassador for the Design Council promoting its ideas and strategies and work closely with the Chief Executive to build strategic alliances and networks.

Act as a spokesperson for the organisation when appropriate and represent the charity at external meetings and events.

Facilitate change and address any potential conflict with external stakeholders.

Board effectiveness

Chair regular Board meetings ensuring effective debate and collective decision-making.

Ensure that Trustees are fully engaged and that decisions are taken in the best, long-term interests of the charity.

Foster, maintain and ensure that constructive relationships exist with and between Trustees.

Work closely with the Chief Executive to give direction to Board activities and to ensure that the meetings are well-planned, meaningful and reflect the responsibilities of the Trustees.

Meet as appropriate with the Deputy Chair(s) and Chairs of the Board sub-committees.

Relationship with the Chief Executive and wider management team

Lead the process of recruiting a new Chief Executive should a vacancy arise.

Establish and build a strong working relationship with the Chief Executive, ensuring that they are held to account for achieving agreed strategic objectives.

Support the Chief Executive whilst respecting the boundaries which exist between the two roles.

Ensure regular contact with the Chief Executive and maintain an open and supportive relationship within which each can speak openly about concerns, worries and challenges.

Liaise with the Chief Executive to maintain an overview of the Charity’s affairs, providing support as necessary.

Conduct an annual appraisal and remuneration review for the Chief Executive in consultation with the Stewardship Committee and other Trustees.

Ensure that the Chief Executive has the opportunity for professional development and has the appropriate external professional support.

Proposed timelines

Date

Tasks

w/c 11 October 2021

Advert post

Friday 5 November 2021

Advert Closes

w/c 8 November 2021

Longlisting to 6

w/e 12 November 2021

Applicants contacted

w/c 15 November 2021

Stage 1 panel interview (shortlist to 3 max)

w/c 22 November 2021

Stage 2 meeting with Chief Executive

w/c 29 November 2021

Stage 3 final panel interview

w/c 29 November 2021

Stage 4 meeting Exec Team

w/c 6 December 2021

Psychometric testing

w/c 6 December 2021

Appointment made

w/c 6 December 2021

Conduct feedback