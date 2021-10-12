Paddy Moloney, Irish folk music legend and founder of The Chieftains, has died at 83

Kacey Musgraves (photo by Sophia Matinazad) The Grammys have a lot of problems, and genre is at the heart of most of them. This year’s first nominee for Top Controversy is the decision (from an anonymous committee) to keep Kacey Musgraves’ new album, star-crossed, out of consideration in the awards’ country categories, deeming it pop instead. Does it sound country? No. No one’s really arguing that it does. But does it have a similar vibe, and exactly the same production team, as Golden Hour, which won three country Grammys in 2019? Ummmm, well, yeah. For that matter, does anything in the country categories lately sound like country? Where does country end and pop begin, and who gets to decide, and are they doing so under any kind of fair system? Read Variety’s analysis of what’s going on here, and why it matters. And if you’re wondering how Musgraves feels about the whole thing, here’s what she had to say:

