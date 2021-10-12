CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddy Moloney, Irish folk music legend and founder of The Chieftains, has died at 83

By Andrew Limbong
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Paddy Moloney, a co-founder of the Irish folk band The Chieftains, died today. He was 83 years old. The news was announced by the Irish Traditional Music Archive. No cause of death was given. Moloney was a hugely important fixture in the Irish folk music scene. For more than 50...

www.gpb.org

wyep.org

Remembering Paddy Moloney

You can’t talk about Irish music without mentioning the name Paddy Moloney. As a founding member of the legendary band The Chieftains, and as a master with the tin-whistle, he brought traditional Irish music to the world, at one point performing with his band at the Great Wall of China. He was fascinated by exploring new avenues of music and making albums with artists from various genres, generations, and cultures.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thefocus.news

Meet Paddy Moloney's wife, Rita O'Reilly, as iconic musician passes away

Ireland is in mourning after news emerged that The Chieftains frontman Paddy Moloney, 83, had passed away – he is survived by wife Rita O’Reilly and their three children. News of Paddy Moloney’s passing on 11 October 2021 has hit Ireland hard with the nation’s president, Michael D Higgins, contributing to the mountains of tributes on social media:
CELEBRITIES
Lancaster Online

Paddy Moloney dead at age 83; see our 2019 interview with the Irish music icon

Editor's Note: This story was initially published on Feb. 24, 2019. Paddy Moloney has special reason to remember the Chieftains’ last performance in York, in February 2011. Moloney, a legend in the traditional Irish music community, was enjoying a late dinner after his show at the Strand Theatre when he received a phone call. He answered.
YORK, PA
Roger Daltrey
Emmylou Harris
Mick Jagger
Paddy Moloney
Luciano Pavarotti
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Grammys’ Genre Problem, Paddy Moloney, and How to Be a Responsible Music Fan

Kacey Musgraves (photo by Sophia Matinazad) The Grammys have a lot of problems, and genre is at the heart of most of them. This year’s first nominee for Top Controversy is the decision (from an anonymous committee) to keep Kacey Musgraves’ new album, star-crossed, out of consideration in the awards’ country categories, deeming it pop instead. Does it sound country? No. No one’s really arguing that it does. But does it have a similar vibe, and exactly the same production team, as Golden Hour, which won three country Grammys in 2019? Ummmm, well, yeah. For that matter, does anything in the country categories lately sound like country? Where does country end and pop begin, and who gets to decide, and are they doing so under any kind of fair system? Read Variety’s analysis of what’s going on here, and why it matters. And if you’re wondering how Musgraves feels about the whole thing, here’s what she had to say:
MUSIC
Public Radio International PRI

Remembering Irish musician Paddy Maloney

Paddy Moloney, master of the uilleann pipes, slide whistle and pennywhistle, and co-founder of the Chieftains. Stories were the backbone of the music Paddy composed and performed. Marco Werman recalls the story Paddy Moloney shared with us back in 2010 about the San Patricio — or Saint Patrick — Battalion.
MUSIC
BBC

Irish poet and author Brendan Kennelly dies

The Irish poet, author and broadcaster Brendan Kennelly has died aged 85. Mr Kennelly published over 30 books of poetry and received numerous awards, including the Irish PEN Award in 2010 for his contribution to Irish literature. He died on Sunday at a nursing home in Listowel, County Kerry, where...
WORLD
Columbian

Legend joins Temptations musical

NEW YORK — At the Tony Awards, John Legend played live with cast members from the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Now he’s going further and joining the show’s producing team. Legend and his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious from Get...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Irish Music#Irish Folk Music#Npr#The Chieftains
Slipped Disc

The Chieftain dies

Ireland is in mourning for Paddy Moloney, founder and leader of The Chieftains, who has died at 83. Irish president Michael Higgins said: ‘Paddy, with his extraordinary skills as an instrumentalist, notably the uilleann pipes and bodhrán, was at the forefront of the renaissance of interest in Irish music, bringing a greater appreciation of Irish music and culture internationally.’
EUROPE
portlandobserver.com

Music Legends Honored

Select musicians from Portland’s African American community with other prominent Oregonians like Kiss guitarist Thommy Thayer will be honored at the annual Oregon Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony, coming Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Aladdin Theater in southeast Portland. The inductees include LaRhonda Steele, Lifesavas, The Decemberists and Todd...
PORTLAND, OR
Variety

Beatles vs. the Rolling Stones: A History of Their Legendary Rivalry

Thanks to recent remarks by Paul McCartney in the New Yorker, maybe we now can all finally agree that a rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones was — and is! — a real thing, as opposed to just a fan construct. It may never have risen to actual Dodgers/Giants intensity, and sometimes the discharges from both camps have seemed much more jocular than honestly jealous or indignant. But was McCartney joking when he described the Stones as “a blues cover band” and added that “our net was cast a bit wider than theirs”? No — he was asked...
CELEBRITIES
