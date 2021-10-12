2 men shot along Warrior Road in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two men are now in the hospital after being shot along Warrior Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers were called to the 2000 block of Warrior Road at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday over a report of someone who had been shot. At the same time, an alert from ShotSpotter came in about several gunshots that had been fired in the area.

Officers located two men suffering who had been shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The subjects were alert on the scene and communicating with officers.

No suspects are currently in custody.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.