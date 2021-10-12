CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

What would Jesus do? He would love first

lionsroarnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a Christian. It is an essential and primary aspect of my identity. I fully recognize that not everyone identifies that way, but I still know and believe that everyone is loved by God. Unfortunately, there is a seemingly growing divide between Christians and the LGBTQIA+ community as...

lionsroarnews.com

Comments / 33

Simon Belmont
9d ago

Jesus would love after you show effort to love him back. By loving him you respect and love his teachings of which he clearly states that God despises and is disgusted with all forms of sodomy!!!

Reply(1)
4
EMMANUEL 1.16×2=1
9d ago

read what he's going to do in Revelations Second Coming won't be anything like the first no hearing just a warning Revelation 22:16 Malachi 3:1 I am this messenger I am this warning

Reply(1)
4
Wm S
9d ago

There is no scientific evidence that the realm of the supernatural exists. There is no scientific evidence that anyone on earth has been given the authority to speak for or represent an alleged creator. Religion was created by humans to control people and make money. There is no scientific evidence that an alleged creator supports any religion, past or present. The biggest lie is when someone tells you that God speaks to them or they speak for or represent an alleged creator.

Reply(4)
2
Related
Forest Grove News Times

Currie: Hereâ€™s why Iâ€™m a pro-choice pastor

The Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie of Northeast Portland is a minister in the United Church of ChristAs a minister in the United Church of Christ, I recently marched with other pro-choice advocates in Portland. In my ministry, I have counseled parishioners and students to consider all their options, including abortion, when considering reproductive health. Few issues are more controversial, and while many maintain that you cannot be pro-choice and Christian, here is why I hold that Christians should be pro-choice. Many Christian bodies, including the United Church of Christ, have pro-choice views. A pro-choice position is consistent with Christian ethics....
PORTLAND, OR
guideposts.org

What Would You Ask For?

At Gibeon the Lord appeared to Solomon during the night in a dream, and God said, “Ask for whatever you want me to give you.”—1 Kings 3:5 (NIV) “The trouble with most prayers is that they aren’t big enough,” said Dr. Norman Vincent Peale. In the above verse, God asked Solomon for whatever he wanted. If He asked you the same question what would your response be? Would you ask for wisdom? Wealth? Happiness?
RELIGION
The Baltimore Sun

Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Desiring God

Would I Trust Jesus More If I Had Seen Him?

I recently attended a megaconference for Christians in media. And among the hundreds of booths, there was a huge display of costumes and props from a current TV show based on the life of Christ. It was quite fascinating. All the costumes and props and set pieces were scattered through an open walk-through display. It really pulled you into first-century Jerusalem, giving a little tangible taste of what life in the time of Christ looked like. And after walking through it, it made me wonder, and I think it makes a lot of people wonder, Wouldn’t it have been better to have lived in a generation that could have seen Christ with our own eyes — to know him face to face?
RELIGION
Valley News

Would You Rather be Like Jesus?

Zachary Elliott Special to Valley News You’ve probably heard the term “Good Samaritan” before. Maybe in the news or conversations with friends. People who do something selfless or heroic are often labeled “The Good Samaritan,” although most people probably don’t even know what it means. You might not know that the term comes from a story Jesus told in Luke 10:25-37. It’s about three guys and their response to a stranger in need who was fighting for his life after being robbed, stripped, beaten and left for dead. As he lay there dying, a priest happened to be traveling down the same road, and when he saw him, he crossed the street to the opposite side. He apparently had more important, godly things to do than love his neighbor and help someone in need. After a l.
RELIGION
CBS News

White evangelicals dealing with racial issues and faith: "If I've been wrong about that, what else have I been wrong about?"

Watch the CBSN Originals documentary "An (Un)Civil War: The Evangelical Divide" in the video player above. At Koinonia Church in Nashville, Tennessee, Alan and Penny Godwin watch as Pastor Mika Edmondson preaches about racism that existed in some Christian communities for centuries. The Godwins, who belonged to a predominantly White...
RELIGION
WGAU

Mormon president: Church leaders speak 'pure truth'

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged members Saturday to listen to the faith's leaders when they seek “pure truth” and expressed gratitude for those who have followed church guidance during the pandemic, which has been to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christians#Lgbtqia#Church
Pyramid

LDS apostles encourage church members to understand followers of Islam

Elders David A. Bednar and Gerrit W. Gong, apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke at the conclusion of a two-day conference at Brigham Young University on “The Islamic World Today: Issues and Perspectives.”. The two men encouraged followers of the church to better understand the...
RELIGION
The Independent

Retired pope hopes to soon join friends in 'the afterlife'

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has said he hopes to soon join a beloved professor friend in “the afterlife,” in a sign that the 94-year-old pontiff is not only accepting his eventual death but welcoming it.Benedict penned an Oct. 2 letter to a German priest, thanking him for letting him know of the passing of the Rev. Gerhard Winkler, a Cistercian priest and academic colleague of the former Joseph Ratzinger.“Of all my colleagues and friends he was the closest to me,” Benedict wrote, according to the letter reproduced in German media. “Now he has reached the afterlife, where many friends...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: How to reject the advances of a recently widowed old friend?

Dear Carolyn: Recently, an old college friend lost his wife to cancer. He now says he wants us to be together, but I’m not interested. I’ve tried to deflect his advances to be nice, but he’s very persistent. I know he’s still hurting from his wife’s passing and feels alone raising three young kids, so I want to be kind in my rejection. What do I say? How does one reject or break up with a perfectly good person without being hurtful, with compassion and kindness?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
West Linn Tidings

Currie: Hereâ€™s why Iâ€™m a pro-choice pastor

The Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie of Northeast Portland is a minister in the United Church of ChristAs a minister in the United Church of Christ, I recently marched with other pro-choice advocates in Portland. In my ministry, I have counseled parishioners and students to consider all their options, including abortion, when considering reproductive health. Few issues are more controversial, and while many maintain that you cannot be pro-choice and Christian, here is why I hold that Christians should be pro-choice. Many Christian bodies, including the United Church of Christ, have pro-choice views. A pro-choice position is consistent with Christian ethics....
PORTLAND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Currie: Hereâ€™s why Iâ€™m a pro-choice pastor

The Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie of Northeast Portland is a minister in the United Church of ChristAs a minister in the United Church of Christ, I recently marched with other pro-choice advocates in Portland. In my ministry, I have counseled parishioners and students to consider all their options, including abortion, when considering reproductive health. Few issues are more controversial, and while many maintain that you cannot be pro-choice and Christian, here is why I hold that Christians should be pro-choice. Many Christian bodies, including the United Church of Christ, have pro-choice views. A pro-choice position is consistent with Christian ethics....
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy