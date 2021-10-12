Anthony González Surprises Guests at EPCOT Celebrating ‘Together We Are Magia’ and the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Cayla Ward. Turns out Anthony González has a lot in common with Miguel, the character to whom he lends his voice in Disney and Pixar’s “Coco”! Anthony has grown up quite a bit since the film’s release in 2017, but his love for singing has not changed; and if Miguel taught Anthony anything, it’s to seize his moment! During his family’s visit to Walt Disney World Resort last week, guests were delighted with a surprise performance by Anthony and Mariachi Cobre at EPCOT with beloved songs from the film such as “Un Poco Loco,” “Remember Me,” and “The World es Mi Familia.”