Anthony González Surprises Guests at EPCOT Celebrating ‘Together We Are Magia’ and the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Cayla Ward. Turns out Anthony González has a lot in common with Miguel, the character to whom he lends his voice in Disney and Pixar’s “Coco”! Anthony has grown up quite a bit since the film’s release in 2017, but his love for singing has not changed; and if Miguel taught Anthony anything, it’s to seize his moment! During his family’s visit to Walt Disney World Resort last week, guests were delighted with a surprise performance by Anthony and Mariachi Cobre at EPCOT with beloved songs from the film such as “Un Poco Loco,” “Remember Me,” and “The World es Mi Familia.”

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Walt Disney
