Gas Price

CNN 10 - October 13, 2021

 7 days ago
Gas prices are high and expected to get higher in the U.S., and today's show explains many of the factors involved. A team of astronauts is simulating Mars life in Israel's Negev desert. A CNN Hero is helping other amputees get customized prosthetic devices. And a European man builds a home that always has the best view.

