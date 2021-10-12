Wednesday: Metro Theater Company returns to the stage with ‘Digging Up Dessa’
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Metro Theater Company is gearing up for its first in-person show in over a year. This weekend, the company opens its 2021-2022 season with a production that champions the contributions of women in STEAM professions. It also involves dinosaur bones.news.stlpublicradio.org
Comments / 0