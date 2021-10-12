CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Novavax Will Be Volatile Until the Company Delivers Answers

By Chris Markoch
InvestorPlace
 8 days ago

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is not a meme stock. But it might as well be. NVAX stock has been making some volatile moves in 2021. And those moves are entirely based on one thing. Can the company successfully bring its Covid-19 vaccine to market? And if so, where?. I’ve lived my entire...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Manufacturing Issues Deliver More Delays for Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine

Gaithersburg, Maryland - based Novavax is reportedly having problems getting its COVID-19 vaccine to the finish line. Shares plunged more than 23% in premarket trading today after reports that it is having manufacturing problems. The company, however, responded in a press release, stating, “Novavax confirms our confidence in our ability...
INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks to Buy – While They’re Still Penny Stocks

Putting it simply, penny stocks haven’t been so hot lately. Chalk this up to both the deflating of the meme stock bubble, as well as overall market volatility. Not only have popular names in this category (stocks priced at $5 or less) moved lower. Many once-hot names have tanked to the point where they too have “penny stock status.”
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Novavax Shares Are Falling Today

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is trading lower Wednesday amid reports suggesting the company is facing issues with the purity of its vaccine candidate. According to reports, Novavax has been unable to consistently prove it can manufacture a vaccine shot that meets the required quality standards. The Food and Drug Administration...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novavax#Nvax#Investorplace#Covid
Gazette

Novavax tumbles after report on COVID-19 vaccine production delay

(Reuters) -Shares of Novavax Inc fell 16% after a report from Politico said the company faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture its experimental COVID-19 vaccine that meets regulators' quality standards, resulting in production delays. The methods Novavax used to test the efficacy of its vaccine have fallen short...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
InvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, investor! I hope you’re ready for another busy day of trading because we’re starting it with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday. Moving shares today is a deal between companies, an FDA meeting, vaccine manufacturing troubles and more. Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!. Pre-Market...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

We Nailed the Low in Lucid Motors Stock—What the Chart Says Now

Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) and a number of other EV stocks have performed really poorly lately. Sept. 1 was not a good day for LCID stock, which closed lower more than 10% on the day. However, at the session low, Lucid Motors stock was down almost 20%. Even though it was...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Forbes

Netflix, Brinker, And Novavax Are Making Headlines

Earnings Mixed as Companies Attempt to Deal with Inflation. October Is Shaping Up to Be a Normal Cycle Despite the Reputation for Surprises. Analyzing Strength Among Sectors, Capitalization, and Strategies. Just before Tuesday’s close, Netflix (NFLX) reported better-than-expected earnings by adding 4.4 million subscribers in the third quarter. The company...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Hyliion Holdings Stock Isn’t as Cheap as It Looks as Costs Rise and Hope Fades

It is no secret that Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock has become a massive disappointment. It fell dramatically leading up to its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger back in late 2020, after rising in equally dramatic fashion after the initial announcement. Prices rocketed from under $10 per share to a...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks To Buy for 2022 and Hold Forever

The allure of dividend stocks should be increasing right now. The Fed has signaled that it will soon begin tapering the market stimulus it provided during the pandemic. Following the news in late September, there hasn’t been any immediate shock. In general, broader markets including the S&P 500 index traded...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

BBIG Stock Alert: What Is Going on With Vinco Ventures Today?

The turbulence that has surrounded Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) continues today as several new developments have investors struggling to keep up while shares fall. Investment communities have been eagerly awaiting news of the Cryptyde spinoff, which initially had a dividend record date for last week. The spinoff dividend’s launch date has been pushed back further but that’s not the only big change that should have BBIG stock fans on their toes. The company is about to have new executives, and it may even have a new name.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

DiDi Stock Has Been Disappointing, But It Still Looks Attractive for Some Investors

Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) went public on June 29 at a price of $14. After two days of trading, it was over $16. Since then, it’s pretty much been downhill for DIDI stock. Although the IPO raised more than $4.4 billion, I think it’s fair to say that most of the initial investors in the IPO are disappointed by the stock’s performance since June.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

It’s Time to Secure Those Profits You Earned from Novavax

In my last take on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock, I warned readers that it was time to consider securing some profits. You don’t have to dump all your holdings, to be sure, but having soared from fiscal perdition to its lofty standing now, actualizing the paper gains of NVAX stock just makes sense.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

NVAX Stock: The Huge Reason Novavax Is Plunging Today

Covid-19 cases are decreasing across the U.S. and parts of Europe, but for the nations still struggling to gain access to vaccines, a recent setback in production means further bad news. Maryland-based Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) seemed to be making progress in the race to produce a successful vaccine, but recent reports have indicated that the company is having trouble meeting the standards of regulatory agencies. Shares of NVAX stock have been plunging since the news broke.
INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

Meme Stocks Today: What Investors Are Saying About WISH Stock as Shares Cross the $6-Mark

Meme stocks are on the move today and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares are among them with rising prices alongside investor chatter. We’re also seeing heavy trading of WISH stock today. This has some 91 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s quite the increase over its daily average trading volume of about 37 million shares.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

SESN News: Why Biotech Penny Stock Sesen Bio Is Skryocketing Today

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) stock is rising higher on Wednesday after revealing plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Sesen Bio is taking part in a CMC Type A Meeting with the FDA on Oct. 29. This will have it going over what needs to happen for Vicineum to get approval in the U.S.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
InvestorPlace

FuelCell Stock Is a Buy for Now, But Don’t Hold It Too Long

FuelCell (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock looks like a good buy for short-term traders and investors, but I would not hold the shares more than a month or two. FCEL stock is starting to roar due to favorable macro trends, even though the company is actually not actually well-positioned to exploit those trends.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

QuantumScape Stock Could be a Global Hero

Don’t let the title fool you, I am not a fan of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock prospects. I think the company’s goals are noble, but they are not likely to succeed. Making a solid state battery work in any condition on an electric vehicle is a tall order. It may work in a lab setting but not under the big load of an EV. That was my spoiler alert, but stay tuned because I will argue for why we need them to succeed. The long-term thesis for QS stock is valid even if it’s not mine.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy