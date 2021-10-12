CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakthrough infections might not be a big transmission risk. Here's the evidence

By Joe Palca
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Conventional wisdom says that if you're vaccinated and you get a breakthrough infection with the coronavirus, you can transmit that infection to someone else and make that person sick. But new evidence suggests that even though that may happen on occasion, breakthrough infections might not represent the threat to others...

ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
Bakersfield Now

Addiction increases risk of COVID breakthrough: study

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Health experts recognized early in the pandemic that people who abuse drugs and alcohol had a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing more severe outcomes. New research shows that those vulnerabilities remain even after those individuals have been vaccinated. According to a new study in the...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Drug, alcohol abusers more prone to COVID-19 breakthrough infections

Substance use disorders such as alcohol and opioid addiction predispose fully vaccinated people to COVID-19 breakthrough infection, hospitalization, and death, although the overall risk is low, according to a US study yesterday in World Psychiatry. Researchers from Case Western Reserve University and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) analyzed...
phillyvoice.com

Marijuana use doubles people's risk of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, study shows

The three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States have proven to be highly effective at preventing infections and severe health complications caused by the virus. But some fully-vaccinated people could be at a greater risk of experiencing breakthrough COVID-19 cases because they use marijuana, experts say. While the overall...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The great vaccine ... bake off ... has begun

Fans of the television series The Great British Bake Off have long marveled at the skill contestants show during the dreaded "technical challenge" — for which they are given a basket with all the ingredients needed to make a highly unusual dish but a set of instructions that are often as vague as, "Bake until ready." Now a team of scientists at a pharmaceutical startup in South Africa is essentially confronting the same type of test — except the stakes are life and death.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Rob Adams

There Is a New COVID-19 Vaccine That Shows Better Protection and Fewer Side Effects

By now, we are all familiar with big names such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. In fact, the majority of us got at least one shot of one of the above. Today, Valneva, a French company is making lots of progress with its own COVID-19 vaccine. Unlike the other ones, Valneva's vaccine uses a more traditional technology, not the famous mRNA.
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

