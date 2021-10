HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Hialeah Middle School has been arrested for allegedly having an affair with a 14-year-old former student. Brittiny Lopez-Murray was booked into jail in Miami-Dade Monday night. The 31-year-old is facing multiple charges. According to CBS4 news partners the Miami Herald, the police report said she had multiple sexual encounters with a boy in her car. Lopez-Murray was Hialeah Middle’s “rookie teacher of the year” in 2017. So proud of our Teacher of the Year Marina Medina and our Rookie Teacher of the Year Brittiny Lopez-Murray. #BroncoPride @MDCPSNorth pic.twitter.com/VDURclKUtL — Hialeah Middle (@HMS_Broncos) November 8, 2017 The district told CBS4 late Monday night they’ve begun the process of terminating her.

