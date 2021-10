R&R BBQ's Meridian location opened up last year, serving amazing BBQ dishes and now they've opened a second location in Downtown Boise. Brand new and on 8th street Downtown amidst all the action and competing with a ton of other awesome food choices, R&R is ready to serve up some tasty BBQ to you. They have amazing meats and meat combos, delicious sides and plenty to choose from! R&R's new location on 8th street is open Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 am-9:00 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:30 am-10:00 pm. and Sundays from 10:30 am-8:00 pm.

BOISE, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO