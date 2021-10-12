The Market on Oak to Welcome Local Author and Poet Hilda Downer and musician Tori Stroup

The Market on Oak invites the public to meet local author and poet Hilda Downer on Saturday, October 16th from 2-3 pm. Hilda Downer will read from her recent book of poetry, When Light Waits For Us by Main Street Rag Publishing Company. From the Bandana Community in Bakersville, her first book of poetry, Bandana Creek, depicts her childhood there. Her second book of poetry, Sky Under the Roof by Bottom Dog Press, won the Golden Nautilus Poetry Award. Retired from teaching English at Appalachian State University, she has also worked as a psychiatric nurse for 38 years and volunteered to encourage the writing of poetry by K-8 students. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Vermont College and lives outside of Boone though she will always consider Bandana as home.