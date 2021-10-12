CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Market on Oak to Welcome Local Author and Poet Hilda Downer and musician Tori Stroup

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Market on Oak invites the public to meet local author and poet Hilda Downer on Saturday, October 16th from 2-3 pm. Hilda Downer will read from her recent book of poetry, When Light Waits For Us by Main Street Rag Publishing Company. From the Bandana Community in Bakersville, her first book of poetry, Bandana Creek, depicts her childhood there. Her second book of poetry, Sky Under the Roof by Bottom Dog Press, won the Golden Nautilus Poetry Award. Retired from teaching English at Appalachian State University, she has also worked as a psychiatric nurse for 38 years and volunteered to encourage the writing of poetry by K-8 students. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Vermont College and lives outside of Boone though she will always consider Bandana as home.

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Appeal-Democrat

Local musician to host book reading, signing Saturday

Local musician Tom Galvin has graced many of the stages around the Yuba-Sutter area with guitar in hand for years, but this Saturday he will be swapping his instrument for a pen as he hosts a special book signing and reading in coordination with Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. Galvin,...
SUTTER, CA
WSBS

An Accomplished Author & Poet Will Chat This Saturday On WSBS

The word "talent" best describes Patricia Mason-Martin as she is also no stranger to broadcast media.as her career began at a major independent TV station in my ol' hometown of New York City and there have been instances when she was behind the microphone co-hosting talk shows at various radio stations. Her journey also includes writing, performing, copywriting and is currently a free lance marketing specialist at The Community Health and Wellness Center with locations in Torrington and Winsted, Connecticut.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
londonderrytimes.net

Local Young Author Holds Book Signing

A local author’s dream is coming true, with the publication of her debut novel. From the time Michaela Horan was four years old, she has been “writing” stories. Now, as a 15-year-old sophomore at LHS, Michaela is finally realizing her dream to publish Rolling Hills and the Lost Key of Peachtree Palace, which was released on Sept. 25. “I’m so excited for other people to read the words I wrote. I poured my heart and soul into this world and these characters. I can’t wait to share this story with the world,” Michaela explained.
LONDONDERRY, NH
tricornernews.com

New and noteworthy books by local authors

Authors from our area have recently published four vastly different books. Dr. Michael Weiner of Salisbury, Conn., was a pediatric cancer specialist for nearly five decades — and was also the parent of a child with cancer. His new book is “Living Cancer: Stories of an Oncologist, Survivor, Parent.”. “Every...
SALISBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
KYUK

Local Musicians At KYUK: Part 2

This week, Steve Heimel returns with Emma Hill, Jacques Longpre, and Steven and Philip Blanchett from Pamyua to talk about how KYUK and the greater Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region have influenced their music. And just like last week, we’ll get to enjoy some great music together. Gabby Hiestand Salgado was raised...
MUSIC
shoreupdate.com

Kent School to host Poet and Author, Elizabeth Spires

On Friday, October 22, Kent School will host Elizabeth Spires, as a Kudner Leyon Visiting Writer for workshops with students in Kindergarten through Grade Eight. Ms. Spires is the author of several children’s books and several volumes of poetry which have received a variety of awards and recognitions. Currently, Elizabeth Spires is a professor of English and holds the Chair for Distinguished Achievement at Goucher College in Baltimore. The author of seven collections of poetry and six children’s books, she has also taught in the Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins University and has been a faculty member at Washington College, as well as many summer writers’ conferences.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hazard Herald

Local author celebrates recently released horror stories

Hazard native and local author Joey Webb is celebrating October and the spooky season by encouraging the community’s support of his recently released horror stories that came out in March of this year. Webb said he began writing at an early age, with science fiction and horror being his favorite genres, and has an interest in writing poetry as well. Over the years, Webb has published several books in the horror and science fiction genres, and said he has also directed and acted in several independent films.
HAZARD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Oak#Poet#The Bandana Community#Bottom Dog Press#Mfa#Vermont College
The Blade

Over Yonder Concert House welcome musicians to the Old West End

The 1872 farmhouse in the Old West End, known as Over Yonder Concert House, is a home. While concerts are held twice monthly in the backyard or, in inclement months, indoors at the Original Sub Shop and Deli at 402 Broadway, itinerant artists take a break from the road with some home-cooked meals, hot showers, and a comfortable bed.
TOLEDO, OH
oceancity.com

Meet local author Robert M Craig

“New Books on Old Ocean City: Local Author Meet and Greet”. Robert M. Craig has published two new books in his growing collection of histories and recollections of Old Ocean City. In 2019 Craig published Maryland’s Ocean City Beach Patrol and Saving Lives: A History of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, two illustrated books about the beach patrol organization that is a family tradition: the author served between 1960-65, Craig’s son served between 1999-2001, and the author’s father, serving 1935-87, was captain from 1946 until his retirement in 1987.
OCEAN CITY, MD
menifee247.com

Local author Huffmire to speak at Friends of Library

Rachel Huffmire will be the guest speaker at the Oct. 19 meeting of the Friends of the Sun City Library at 1:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Sun City Library. 26982 Cherry Hills Blvd. CDC health guidelines will be in effect as necessary. According to Amazon, "Rachel is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
moodyonthemarket.com

SMC Welcomes Author Angeline Boulley October 14

Southwestern Michigan College welcomes young-adult novelist Angeline Boulley for a reading at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in the theatre of the Dale A. Lyons Building on the Dowagiac campus. Her presentation is free and open to the public. Her debut novel, Firekeeper’s Daughter, an instant No. 1 New York Times...
DOWAGIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
NewsBreak
Guitar
easttexasradio.com

Local Authors Gather In Paris For Christian Book Event

Readers of Christian fiction and non-fiction will have the opportunity to meet several local authors at the Maranatha BookFest coming Saturday, November 6, in Paris! The day-long event will be at the Christian Fellowship Church in Paris (cfParis), located at 3410 Main Street. The Maranatha BookFest originated in Kansas City,...
PARIS, TX
Free Lance-Star

Local musician Karen Jonas releases 'Summer Songs,' and first book of poems

Since her first album in 2014, Karen Jonas has been one of the most prolific musicians in Fredericksburg, releasing five full-length albums and several EPs and singles. Her latest EP, “Summer Songs,” was released along with her first book of poems, titled “Gumballs.” The book is a personal reflection on Jonas’ childhood, relationships and career. The Weekender spoke to her about both of her new projects.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
clarkstonnews.com

Local group promoting area musicians

Coming up on November 27, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Wiltsie’s is hosting the first annual Midwest Sounds Music Festival in collaboration with the Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors team. The festival, being held at the Brady Lodge in Bay Court Park, will celebrate local music talent and feature 10...
MUSIC
plattsburgh.edu

College Welcomes Poet Shockley to Campus for Black Poetry Day

Pulitzer Prize finalist Dr. Evie Shockley will read from her works for Black Poetry Day Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Krinovitz Recital Hall, Hawkins Hall on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus. The winner of numerous awards, including the Lannan Poetry Prize, the Stephen Henderson Award, Holmes National Poetry...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
westsuburbanliving.net

October 2021 Local Authors

One Hundred and Sixty Minutes: The Race to Save the RMS Titanic. On the night of August 14, 1912 the RMS Titanic struck an iceberg and sank beneath the waves of the North Atlantic in only 160 minutes. Titanic “mythology” has long maintained the passengers fate was sealed and no one could have saved the more than 1,500 people who died on the ill-fated voyage, says author William Hazelgrove. But the real story, according to the St. Charles writer, is that everyone who froze in the ocean’s icy waters could have been saved if it were not for human failing.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Salem News Online

Retired teachers welcome local author, columnist

Loretta Davidson welcomed the members of the Columbiana County Retired Teachers’ Association and led the opening agenda. Lunch was served by The Lisbon First United Methodist Women. Twenty-nine members and four guests were present. Jerry Barnes conducted the business meeting. The treasurer’s report and minutes were accepted. The membership voted...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
nhmagazine.com

Local Authors Rock It With New Reads

The “winter” predicted in the popular “Game of Thrones” series was almost certainly worse than whatever is in store for us here in New England this year, but when the days grow short and the nights grow cold, it’s always smart to have a good book (or two, or a dozen) around. To that end, we’ve asked three of the state’s most prominent local booksellers to offer some choices from local authors. It’s getting hard to pick just a few, since the Granite State seems to attract great writers like novelist Dan Brown attracts movie deals, but these people know their stuff.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy